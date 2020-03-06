https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/Washington-Wizards-Stax-15110556.php
Washington Wizards Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Beal
|54
|35.9
|561-1233
|.455
|154-447
|368-438
|.840
|1644
|30.4
|Bertans
|51
|29.4
|251-574
|.437
|186-439
|93-108
|.861
|781
|15.3
|Hachimura
|38
|29.4
|214-436
|.491
|20-70
|85-103
|.825
|533
|14.0
|McRae
|29
|22.6
|133-317
|.420
|40-106
|64-83
|.771
|370
|12.8
|Bryant
|35
|23.9
|176-291
|.605
|20-50
|61-84
|.726
|433
|12.4
|Thomas
|40
|23.1
|174-426
|.408
|78-189
|62-76
|.816
|488
|12.2
|Smith
|60
|26.2
|262-581
|.451
|55-150
|48-70
|.686
|627
|10.5
|Napier
|12
|23.0
|41-97
|.423
|16-44
|25-31
|.806
|123
|10.3
|Brown
|58
|24.8
|221-484
|.457
|46-138
|79-106
|.745
|567
|9.8
|Wagner
|34
|19.1
|123-218
|.564
|23-67
|59-74
|.797
|328
|9.6
|Mahinmi
|38
|21.3
|104-210
|.495
|5-26
|70-113
|.619
|283
|7.4
|Miles
|10
|16.1
|19-59
|.322
|11-35
|15-20
|.750
|64
|6.4
|Pasecniks
|23
|17.5
|56-106
|.528
|0-2
|32-52
|.615
|144
|6.3
|Je.Robinson
|11
|20.2
|25-69
|.362
|10-30
|5-6
|.833
|65
|5.9
|Mathews
|16
|12.6
|23-50
|.460
|18-42
|29-32
|.906
|93
|5.8
|Bonga
|56
|17.8
|93-180
|.517
|21-53
|49-61
|.803
|256
|4.6
|Payton II
|27
|15.6
|48-116
|.414
|13-46
|4-8
|.500
|113
|4.2
|Schofield
|26
|11.2
|30-75
|.400
|14-47
|9-13
|.692
|83
|3.2
|Williams
|11
|12.3
|16-25
|.640
|0-2
|3-5
|.600
|35
|3.2
|Chiozza
|10
|12.3
|10-34
|.294
|7-16
|0-0
|.000
|27
|2.7
|Ju.Robinson
|9
|5.4
|5-12
|.417
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|13
|1.4
|TEAM
|61
|241.2
|2585-5593
|.462
|740-2004
|1160-1483
|.782
|7070
|115.9
|OPPONENTS
|61
|241.2
|2658-5439
|.489
|767-2038
|1248-1615
|.773
|7331
|120.2
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Beal
|52
|181
|233
|4.3
|330
|6.1
|121
|1
|66
|181
|19
|Bertans
|34
|204
|238
|4.7
|88
|1.7
|129
|0
|37
|55
|33
|Hachimura
|58
|169
|227
|6.0
|63
|1.7
|83
|0
|32
|38
|5
|McRae
|17
|87
|104
|3.6
|82
|2.8
|61
|0
|19
|38
|15
|Bryant
|69
|171
|240
|6.9
|69
|2.0
|76
|0
|13
|46
|32
|Thomas
|11
|57
|68
|1.7
|146
|3.7
|77
|2
|13
|77
|6
|Smith
|28
|161
|189
|3.2
|285
|4.8
|84
|0
|52
|77
|24
|Napier
|7
|20
|27
|2.2
|47
|3.9
|24
|0
|18
|24
|2
|Brown
|61
|248
|309
|5.3
|135
|2.3
|106
|0
|75
|60
|5
|Wagner
|46
|135
|181
|5.3
|46
|1.4
|122
|1
|21
|53
|17
|Mahinmi
|78
|140
|218
|5.7
|49
|1.3
|114
|0
|31
|45
|44
|Miles
|4
|8
|12
|1.2
|12
|1.2
|14
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Pasecniks
|39
|60
|99
|4.3
|17
|.7
|64
|0
|8
|22
|12
|Je.Robinson
|3
|36
|39
|3.5
|13
|1.2
|24
|0
|6
|6
|5
|Mathews
|6
|17
|23
|1.4
|10
|.6
|26
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Bonga
|61
|122
|183
|3.3
|61
|1.1
|133
|0
|36
|40
|20
|Payton II
|26
|51
|77
|2.9
|47
|1.7
|51
|0
|32
|19
|7
|Schofield
|6
|28
|34
|1.3
|14
|.5
|41
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Williams
|15
|28
|43
|3.9
|6
|.5
|11
|0
|1
|4
|6
|Chiozza
|0
|15
|15
|1.5
|28
|2.8
|12
|0
|10
|9
|2
|Ju.Robinson
|1
|4
|5
|.6
|7
|.8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|TEAM
|622
|1942
|2564
|42.0
|1555
|25.5
|1375
|4
|491
|849
|263
|OPPONENTS
|661
|2183
|2844
|46.6
|1542
|25.3
|1356
|3
|455
|984
|308
