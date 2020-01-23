https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/other-sports/article/XAVIER-66-GEORGETOWN-57-14996771.php
XAVIER 66, GEORGETOWN 57
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mosely
|40
|1-5
|0-0
|0-7
|4
|0
|3
|McClung
|33
|6-19
|7-7
|1-3
|1
|2
|19
|Pickett
|30
|2-6
|0-0
|3-10
|1
|2
|5
|Allen
|29
|3-7
|2-4
|0-3
|3
|3
|8
|Blair
|25
|2-6
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|7
|Yurtseven
|21
|3-9
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|4
|6
|Wahab
|19
|4-5
|1-2
|1-8
|0
|3
|9
|Muresan
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|11-15
|5-35
|9
|15
|57
Percentages: FG .368, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Blair 2-6, Pickett 1-2, Mosely 1-5, Yurtseven 0-1, McClung 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Yurtseven 3, Pickett 2, McClung, Wahab).
Turnovers: 11 (Allen 4, McClung 2, Yurtseven 2, Blair, Mosely, Pickett).
Steals: 5 (McClung 3, Allen 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scruggs
|37
|2-15
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|5
|Carter
|32
|4-8
|3-5
|2-10
|1
|0
|11
|Jones
|32
|5-9
|0-2
|4-13
|2
|1
|10
|Marshall
|29
|6-14
|3-4
|1-3
|5
|4
|18
|Freemantle
|28
|1-5
|2-2
|4-7
|1
|3
|4
|Tandy
|28
|7-13
|0-2
|1-6
|1
|3
|18
|Moore
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-67
|8-15
|12-43
|15
|14
|66
Percentages: FG .373, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Tandy 4-8, Marshall 3-6, Scruggs 1-6, Carter 0-1, Freemantle 0-2, Moore 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Scruggs 3, Freemantle).
Turnovers: 10 (Marshall 5, Scruggs 2, Carter, Jones, Tandy).
Steals: 8 (Marshall 4, Jones 2, Freemantle, Scruggs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgetown
|23
|34
|—
|57
|Xavier
|35
|31
|—
|66
A_10,387 (10,250).
