XAVIER 67, TCU 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|37
|3-5
|1-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|7
|Scruggs
|35
|3-10
|3-4
|3-4
|2
|3
|10
|Marshall
|32
|3-7
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|4
|8
|Goodin
|30
|2-5
|0-1
|0-2
|11
|3
|4
|Jones
|26
|9-12
|0-0
|2-14
|1
|3
|18
|Moore
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Freemantle
|14
|3-6
|2-3
|2-4
|0
|2
|9
|Tandy
|10
|3-4
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|8
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|6-11
|8-33
|19
|20
|67
Percentages: FG .529, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Marshall 2-3, Tandy 2-3, Freemantle 1-1, Moore 1-2, Scruggs 1-4, Goodin 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Scruggs).
Turnovers: 19 (Marshall 5, Carter 3, Goodin 3, Scruggs 3, Moore 2, Freemantle, Jones, Tandy).
Steals: 8 (Goodin 3, Jones 3, Scruggs, Tandy).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bane
|39
|5-16
|2-2
|4-10
|3
|4
|14
|Nembhard
|35
|2-11
|4-6
|0-2
|6
|0
|8
|Samuel
|26
|5-8
|4-5
|6-11
|0
|3
|14
|Dennis
|23
|3-7
|4-8
|0-1
|2
|3
|12
|Grayer
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|6
|Fuller
|21
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|5
|LeDee
|14
|0-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Farabello
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-58
|14-21
|15-31
|14
|17
|59
Percentages: FG .328, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Grayer 2-3, Dennis 2-5, Bane 2-7, Fuller 1-4, Smith 0-1, Nembhard 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Samuel 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Fuller 3, Nembhard 3, Bane 2, Samuel 2, Dennis, Farabello, Grayer, Smith).
Steals: 9 (Bane 3, Grayer 2, Samuel 2, Dennis, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Xavier
|38
|29
|—
|67
|TCU
|27
|32
|—
|59
A_6,445 (6,800).
