Sep 08 W 59-10 at Miami 65,012
Sep 15 W 23-17 Arizona 70,126
Sep 22 L 28-33 at Kansas City 73,390
Sep 29 L 25-40 Cleveland 70,686
Oct 06 W 26-23 at Pittsburgh 64,037-x
Oct 13 W 23-17 Cincinnati 70,051
Oct 20 W 30-16 at Seattle 69,012
Nov 03 W 37-20 New England 71,157
Nov 10 W 49-13 at Cincinnati 45,918
Nov 17 Houston
Nov 25 at L.A. Rams
Dec 01 San Francisco
Dec 08 at Buffalo
Dec 12 N.Y. Jets
Dec 22 at Cleveland
Dec 29 Pittsburgh

___

BUFFALO BILLS
WON 6, LOST 3
Sep 08 W 17-16 at N.Y. Jets 78,523
Sep 15 W 28-14 at N.Y. Giants 74,569
Sep 22 W 21-17 Cincinnati 69,448
Sep 29 L 10-16 New England 70,317
Oct 06 W 14- 7 at Tennessee 66,910
Oct 20 W 31-21 Miami 68,340
Oct 27 L 13-31 Philadelphia 69,435
Nov 03 W 24- 9 Washington 67,685
Nov 10 L 16-19 at Cleveland 67,431
Nov 17 at Miami
Nov 24 Denver
Nov 28 at Dallas
Dec 08 Baltimore
Dec 15 at Pittsburgh
Dec 22 at New England
Dec 29 N.Y. Jets

___

CINCINNATI BENGALS
WON 0, LOST 9
Sep 08 L 20-21 at Seattle 68,710
Sep 15 L 17-41 San Francisco 50,666
Sep 22 L 17-21 at Buffalo 69,448
Sep 30 L 3-27 at Pittsburgh 57,959
Oct 06 L 23-26 Arizona 46,012
Oct 13 L 17-23 at Baltimore 70,051
Oct 20 L 17-27 Jacksonville 42,784
Oct 27 L 10-24 at L.A. Rams 83,720
Nov 10 L 13-49 Baltimore 45,918
Nov 17 at Oakland
Nov 24 Pittsburgh
Dec 01 N.Y. Jets
Dec 08 at Cleveland
Dec 15 New England
Dec 22 at Miami
Dec 29 Cleveland

___

CLEVELAND BROWNS
WON 3, LOST 6
Sep 08 L 13-43 Tennessee 67,431
Sep 16 W 23- 3 at N.Y. Jets 78,523
Sep 22 L 13-20 L.A. Rams 67,431
Sep 29 W 40-25 at Baltimore 70,686
Oct 07 L 3-31 at San Francisco 70,585
Oct 13 L 28-32 Seattle 67,431
Oct 27 L 13-27 at New England 65,878
Nov 03 L 19-24 at Denver 76,743
Nov 10 W 19-16 Buffalo 67,431
Nov 14 Pittsburgh
Nov 24 Miami
Dec 01 at Pittsburgh
Dec 08 Cincinnati
Dec 15 at Arizona
Dec 22 Baltimore
Dec 29 at Cincinnati

___

DENVER BRONCOS
WON 3, LOST 6
Sep 09 L 16-24 at Oakland 52,359
Sep 15 L 14-16 Chicago 76,885
Sep 22 L 16-27 at Green Bay 78,078
Sep 29 L 24-26 Jacksonville 76,219
Oct 06 W 20-13 at L.A. Chargers 25,357
Oct 13 W 16- 0 Tennessee 75,815
Oct 17 L 6-30 Kansas City 76,748
Oct 27 L 13-15 at Indianapolis 61,653
Nov 03 W 24-19 Cleveland 76,743
Nov 17 at Minnesota
Nov 24 at Buffalo
Dec 01 L.A. Chargers
Dec 08 at Houston
Dec 15 at Kansas City
Dec 22 Detroit
Dec 29 Oakland

___

HOUSTON TEXANS
WON 6, LOST 3
Sep 09 L 28-30 at New Orleans 73,039
Sep 15 W 13-12 Jacksonville 71,651
Sep 22 W 27-20 at L.A. Chargers 25,349
Sep 29 L 10-16 Carolina 71,699
Oct 06 W 53-32 Atlanta 71,787
Oct 13 W 31-24 at Kansas City 73,323
Oct 20 L 23-30 at Indianapolis 59,977
Oct 27 W 27-24 Oakland 71,893
Nov 03 W 26- 3 at Jacksonville 84,771
Nov 17 at Baltimore
Nov 21 Indianapolis
Dec 01 New England
Dec 08 Denver
Dec 15 at Tennessee
Dec 22 at Tampa Bay
Dec 29 Tennessee

___

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
WON 5, LOST 4
Sep 08 L 24-30 at L.A. Chargers 25,363-x
Sep 15 W 19-17 at Tennessee 62,849
Sep 22 W 27-24 Atlanta 60,295
Sep 29 L 24-31 Oakland 62,259
Oct 06 W 19-13 at Kansas City 73,352
Oct 20 W 30-23 Houston 59,977
Oct 27 W 15-13 Denver 61,653
Nov 03 L 24-26 at Pittsburgh 61,115
Nov 10 L 12-16 Miami 60,510
Nov 17 Jacksonville
Nov 21 at Houston
Dec 01 Tennessee
Dec 08 at Tampa Bay
Dec 16 at New Orleans
Dec 22 Carolina
Dec 29 at Jacksonville

___

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
WON 4, LOST 5
Sep 08 L 26-40 Kansas City 60,157
Sep 15 L 12-13 at Houston 71,651
Sep 19 W 20- 7 Tennessee 58,613
Sep 29 W 26-24 at Denver 76,219
Oct 06 L 27-34 at Carolina 72,762
Oct 13 L 6-13 New Orleans 64,341
Oct 20 W 27-17 at Cincinnati 42,784
Oct 27 W 29-15 N.Y. Jets 57,833
Nov 03 L 3-26 Houston 84,771
Nov 17 at Indianapolis
Nov 24 at Tennessee
Dec 01 Tampa Bay
Dec 08 L.A. Chargers
Dec 15 at Oakland
Dec 22 at Atlanta
Dec 29 Indianapolis

___

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WON 6, LOST 4
Sep 08 W 40-26 at Jacksonville 60,157
Sep 15 W 28-10 at Oakland 52,748
Sep 22 W 33-28 Baltimore 73,390
Sep 29 W 34-30 at Detroit 65,188
Oct 06 L 13-19 Indianapolis 73,352
Oct 13 L 24-31 Houston 73,323
Oct 17 W 30- 6 at Denver 76,748
Oct 27 L 24-31 Green Bay 73,558
Nov 03 W 26-23 Minnesota 73,615
Nov 10 L 32-35 at Tennessee 68,864
Nov 18 at L.A. Chargers
Dec 01 Oakland
Dec 08 at New England
Dec 15 Denver
Dec 22 at Chicago
Dec 29 L.A. Chargers

___

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
WON 4, LOST 6
Sep 08 W 30-24 Indianapolis 25,363-x
Sep 15 L 10-13 at Detroit 60,158
Sep 22 L 20-27 Houston 25,349
Sep 29 W 30-10 at Miami 64,278
Oct 06 L 13-20 Denver 25,357
Oct 13 L 17-24 Pittsburgh 25,425
Oct 20 L 20-23 at Tennessee 62,431
Oct 27 W 17-16 at Chicago 61,632
Nov 03 W 26-11 Green Bay 25,435
Nov 07 L 24-26 at Oakland 51,954
Nov 18 Kansas City
Dec 01 at Denver
Dec 08 at Jacksonville
Dec 15 Minnesota
Dec 22 Oakland
Dec 29 at Kansas City

___

MIAMI DOLPHINS
WON 2, LOST 7
Sep 08 L 10-59 Baltimore 65,012
Sep 15 L 0-43 New England 65,513
Sep 22 L 6-31 at Dallas 90,127
Sep 29 L 10-30 L.A. Chargers 64,278
Oct 13 L 16-17 Washington 59,808
Oct 20 L 21-31 at Buffalo 68,340
Oct 28 L 14-27 at Pittsburgh 59,244
Nov 03 W 26-18 N.Y. Jets 59,229
Nov 10 W 16-12 at Indianapolis 60,510
Nov 17 Buffalo
Nov 24 at Cleveland
Dec 01 Philadelphia
Dec 08 at N.Y. Jets
Dec 15 at N.Y. Giants
Dec 22 Cincinnati
Dec 29 at New England

___

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
WON 8, LOST 1
Sep 08 W 33- 3 Pittsburgh 65,878
Sep 15 W 43- 0 at Miami 65,513
Sep 22 W 30-14 N.Y. Jets 65,878
Sep 29 W 16-10 at Buffalo 70,317
Oct 06 W 33- 7 at Washington 76,483
Oct 10 W 35-14 N.Y. Giants 65,878
Oct 21 W 33- 0 at N.Y. Jets 78,523
Oct 27 W 27-13 Cleveland 65,878
Nov 03 L 20-37 at Baltimore 71,157
Nov 17 at Philadelphia
Nov 24 Dallas
Dec 01 at Houston
Dec 08 Kansas City
Dec 15 at Cincinnati
Dec 22 Buffalo
Dec 29 Miami

___

NEW YORK JETS
WON 2, LOST 7
Sep 08 L 16-17 Buffalo 78,523
Sep 16 L 3-23 Cleveland 78,523
Sep 22 L 14-30 at New England 65,878
Oct 06 L 6-31 at Philadelphia 69,796
Oct 13 W 24-22 Dallas 78,523
Oct 21 L 0-33 New England 78,523
Oct 27 L 15-29 at Jacksonville 57,833
Nov 03 L 18-26 at Miami 59,229
Nov 10 W 34-27 N.Y. Giants 78,523
Nov 17 at Washington
Nov 24 Oakland
Dec 01 at Cincinnati
Dec 08 Miami
Dec 12 at Baltimore
Dec 22 Pittsburgh
Dec 29 at Buffalo

___

OAKLAND RAIDERS
WON 5, LOST 4
Sep 09 W 24-16 Denver 52,359
Sep 15 L 10-28 Kansas City 52,748
Sep 22 L 14-34 at Minnesota 66,738
Sep 29 W 31-24 at Indianapolis 62,259
Oct 06 W 24-21 Chicago 60,463
Oct 20 L 24-42 at Green Bay 78,160
Oct 27 L 24-27 at Houston 71,893
Nov 03 W 31-24 Detroit 53,318
Nov 07 W 26-24 L.A. Chargers 51,954
Nov 17 Cincinnati
Nov 24 at N.Y. Jets
Dec 01 at Kansas City
Dec 08 Tennessee
Dec 15 Jacksonville
Dec 22 at L.A. Chargers
Dec 29 at Denver

___

PITTSBURGH STEELERS
WON 5, LOST 4
Sep 08 L 3-33 at New England 65,878
Sep 15 L 26-28 Seattle 65,063
Sep 22 L 20-24 at San Francisco 69,439
Sep 30 W 27- 3 Cincinnati 57,959
Oct 06 L 23-26 Baltimore 64,037-x
Oct 13 W 24-17 at L.A. Chargers 25,425
Oct 28 W 27-14 Miami 59,244
Nov 03 W 26-24 Indianapolis 61,115
Nov 10 W 17-12 L.A. Rams 63,627
Nov 14 at Cleveland
Nov 24 at Cincinnati
Dec 01 Cleveland
Dec 08 at Arizona
Dec 15 Buffalo
Dec 22 at N.Y. Jets
Dec 29 at Baltimore

___

TENNESSEE TITANS
WON 5, LOST 5
Sep 08 W 43-13 at Cleveland 67,431
Sep 15 L 17-19 Indianapolis 62,849
Sep 19 L 7-20 at Jacksonville 58,613
Sep 29 W 24-10 at Atlanta 72,108
Oct 06 L 7-14 Buffalo 66,910
Oct 13 L 0-16 at Denver 75,815
Oct 20 W 23-20 L.A. Chargers 62,431
Oct 27 W 27-23 Tampa Bay 62,073
Nov 03 L 20-30 at Carolina 72,540
Nov 10 W 35-32 Kansas City 68,864
Nov 24 Jacksonville
Dec 01 at Indianapolis
Dec 08 at Oakland
Dec 15 Houston
Dec 22 New Orleans
Dec 29 at Houston

___