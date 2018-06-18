CA Current Conditions
Updated 6:02 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
CA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Monday, June 18, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Cloudy;66;NNW;6;42%
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;6;69%
Auburn;Sunny;81;W;12;38%
Avalon;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;15;77%
Bakersfield;Sunny;81;NNW;12;36%
Beale AFB;Sunny;85;WSW;7;35%
Big Bear City;Sunny;68;ENE;7;22%
Bishop;Sunny;82;N;5;10%
Blue Canyon;Cloudy;64;N;6;53%
Blythe;Sunny;98;NNW;6;11%
Burbank;Sunny;75;S;12;48%
Camarillo;Sunny;71;WSW;10;47%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;70;W;18;63%
Campo;Partly sunny;77;SW;18;35%
Carlsbad;Sunny;72;W;15;52%
Chico;Partly sunny;84;N;6;24%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;87;ESE;6;14%
Chino;Sunny;77;W;9;45%
Concord;Sunny;82;W;12;34%
Corona;Sunny;78;WSW;9;41%
Crescent City;Cloudy;58;SW;8;80%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;89;N;8;13%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;85;SE;3;13%
El Centro;Sunny;95;Calm;0;6%
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;7;68%
Fairfield;Sunny;81;SW;13;37%
Fresno;Mostly sunny;85;SE;5;28%
Fullerton;Partly sunny;75;WSW;8;49%
Hanford;Sunny;84;N;7;30%
Hawthorne;Sunny;69;WSW;16;56%
Hayward;Sunny;73;W;16;52%
Imperial;Sunny;95;Calm;0;6%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;WNW;18;54%
Lancaster;Sunny;84;SE;9;15%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;83;NNW;7;31%
Lincoln;Sunny;82;WSW;9;34%
Livermore;Sunny;81;W;15;41%
Lompoc;Sunny;66;NW;15;73%
Long Beach;Partly sunny;73;WSW;12;49%
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;73;WSW;12;49%
Los Angeles;Sunny;70;W;9;56%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;70;W;9;56%
Madera;Sunny;84;N;5;31%
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;7;37%
Marysville;Sunny;87;W;9;36%
Mather AFB;Sunny;84;WNW;10;32%
Merced;Sunny;84;N;6;32%
Merced (airport);Sunny;84;N;6;32%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;73;W;15;50%
Modesto;Sunny;86;NNW;12;31%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;73;N;14;58%
Mojave;Sunny;84;W;9;17%
Montague;Partly sunny;82;N;15;20%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;66;WNW;12;62%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;79;N;6;29%
Napa County;Intermittent clouds;77;WNW;9;53%
Needles;Sunny;97;W;10;6%
North Island;Partly sunny;70;WNW;17;56%
Oakland;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;11;60%
Oceanside;Sunny;72;W;15;52%
Ontario;Sunny;77;W;9;45%
Oroville;Sunny;84;W;8;36%
Oxnard;Sunny;68;WSW;13;56%
Palm Springs;Sunny;95;NW;16;12%
Palmdale;Sunny;83;SSW;3;21%
Paso Robles;Sunny;86;NNW;7;25%
Point Mugu;Sunny;69;WSW;10;58%
Porterville;Sunny;82;N;8;34%
Ramona;Sunny;74;W;10;47%
Redding;Sunny;88;N;3;19%
Riverside;Sunny;79;W;15;34%
Riverside March;Sunny;75;NW;9;38%
Sacramento;Sunny;85;W;9;34%
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;85;N;7;34%
Salinas;Sunny;68;NW;14;60%
San Bernardino;Hazy sunshine;77;WSW;8;33%
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;72;N;12;56%
San Diego;Partly sunny;70;WNW;17;56%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;70;W;14;60%
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;70;WNW;14;56%
San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;68;WNW;12;60%
San Jose;Cloudy;77;WNW;16;49%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;71;WNW;21;50%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;67;W;18;60%
Sandberg;Sunny;73;NNW;15;27%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;73;SW;10;57%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;69;W;12;58%
Santa Maria;Sunny;68;WNW;20;58%
Santa Monica;Sunny;67;SW;13;65%
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;73;S;16;50%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;72;W;17;49%
Santee;Partly sunny;73;W;14;49%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;66;NNE;10;29%
Stockton;Sunny;87;WNW;14;29%
Thermal;Sunny;98;NNE;5;9%
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;66;W;7;27%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;92;NE;5;12%
Ukiah;Sunny;85;N;3;28%
Vacaville;Sunny;85;S;10;35%
Van Nuys;Sunny;77;SE;8;41%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;64;NW;18;65%
Victorville;Sunny;83;Calm;0;20%
Visalia;Sunny;81;N;7;35%
Watsonville;Sunny;67;WSW;8;62%
