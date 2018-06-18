CA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Monday, June 18, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;66;NNW;6;42%

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;6;69%

Auburn;Sunny;81;W;12;38%

Avalon;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;15;77%

Bakersfield;Sunny;81;NNW;12;36%

Beale AFB;Sunny;85;WSW;7;35%

Big Bear City;Sunny;68;ENE;7;22%

Bishop;Sunny;82;N;5;10%

Blue Canyon;Cloudy;64;N;6;53%

Blythe;Sunny;98;NNW;6;11%

Burbank;Sunny;75;S;12;48%

Camarillo;Sunny;71;WSW;10;47%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;70;W;18;63%

Campo;Partly sunny;77;SW;18;35%

Carlsbad;Sunny;72;W;15;52%

Chico;Partly sunny;84;N;6;24%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;87;ESE;6;14%

Chino;Sunny;77;W;9;45%

Concord;Sunny;82;W;12;34%

Corona;Sunny;78;WSW;9;41%

Crescent City;Cloudy;58;SW;8;80%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;89;N;8;13%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;85;SE;3;13%

El Centro;Sunny;95;Calm;0;6%

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;7;68%

Fairfield;Sunny;81;SW;13;37%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;85;SE;5;28%

Fullerton;Partly sunny;75;WSW;8;49%

Hanford;Sunny;84;N;7;30%

Hawthorne;Sunny;69;WSW;16;56%

Hayward;Sunny;73;W;16;52%

Imperial;Sunny;95;Calm;0;6%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;WNW;18;54%

Lancaster;Sunny;84;SE;9;15%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;83;NNW;7;31%

Lincoln;Sunny;82;WSW;9;34%

Livermore;Sunny;81;W;15;41%

Lompoc;Sunny;66;NW;15;73%

Long Beach;Partly sunny;73;WSW;12;49%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;73;WSW;12;49%

Los Angeles;Sunny;70;W;9;56%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;70;W;9;56%

Madera;Sunny;84;N;5;31%

Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;7;37%

Marysville;Sunny;87;W;9;36%

Mather AFB;Sunny;84;WNW;10;32%

Merced;Sunny;84;N;6;32%

Merced (airport);Sunny;84;N;6;32%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;73;W;15;50%

Modesto;Sunny;86;NNW;12;31%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;73;N;14;58%

Mojave;Sunny;84;W;9;17%

Montague;Partly sunny;82;N;15;20%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;66;WNW;12;62%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;79;N;6;29%

Napa County;Intermittent clouds;77;WNW;9;53%

Needles;Sunny;97;W;10;6%

North Island;Partly sunny;70;WNW;17;56%

Oakland;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;11;60%

Oceanside;Sunny;72;W;15;52%

Ontario;Sunny;77;W;9;45%

Oroville;Sunny;84;W;8;36%

Oxnard;Sunny;68;WSW;13;56%

Palm Springs;Sunny;95;NW;16;12%

Palmdale;Sunny;83;SSW;3;21%

Paso Robles;Sunny;86;NNW;7;25%

Point Mugu;Sunny;69;WSW;10;58%

Porterville;Sunny;82;N;8;34%

Ramona;Sunny;74;W;10;47%

Redding;Sunny;88;N;3;19%

Riverside;Sunny;79;W;15;34%

Riverside March;Sunny;75;NW;9;38%

Sacramento;Sunny;85;W;9;34%

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;85;N;7;34%

Salinas;Sunny;68;NW;14;60%

San Bernardino;Hazy sunshine;77;WSW;8;33%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;72;N;12;56%

San Diego;Partly sunny;70;WNW;17;56%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;70;W;14;60%

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;70;WNW;14;56%

San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;68;WNW;12;60%

San Jose;Cloudy;77;WNW;16;49%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;71;WNW;21;50%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;67;W;18;60%

Sandberg;Sunny;73;NNW;15;27%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;73;SW;10;57%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;69;W;12;58%

Santa Maria;Sunny;68;WNW;20;58%

Santa Monica;Sunny;67;SW;13;65%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;73;S;16;50%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;72;W;17;49%

Santee;Partly sunny;73;W;14;49%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;66;NNE;10;29%

Stockton;Sunny;87;WNW;14;29%

Thermal;Sunny;98;NNE;5;9%

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;66;W;7;27%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;92;NE;5;12%

Ukiah;Sunny;85;N;3;28%

Vacaville;Sunny;85;S;10;35%

Van Nuys;Sunny;77;SE;8;41%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;64;NW;18;65%

Victorville;Sunny;83;Calm;0;20%

Visalia;Sunny;81;N;7;35%

Watsonville;Sunny;67;WSW;8;62%

