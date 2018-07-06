CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Thursday, July 5, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;86;SW;18;12%
Arcata;Partly sunny;64;WSW;10;72%
Auburn;Sunny;86;S;7;16%
Avalon;Sunny;87;W;10;22%
Bakersfield;Sunny;95;NW;10;19%
Beale AFB;Sunny;89;S;8;20%
Big Bear City;Sunny;81;N;8;5%
Bishop;Sunny;97;Calm;0;1%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;70;SW;7;39%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;113;NNE;7;7%
Burbank;Sunny;94;S;8;23%
Camarillo;Sunny;80;WSW;9;48%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;80;WNW;22;59%
Campo;Mostly sunny;97;W;16;17%
Carlsbad;Sunny;78;SW;13;59%
Chico;Sunny;90;SE;14;12%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;104;S;14;3%
Chino;Mostly sunny;96;WSW;12;21%
Concord;Sunny;86;NW;14;30%
Corona;Sunny;98;W;13;22%
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;60;S;13;74%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;104;NW;10;2%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;100;Calm;0;2%
El Centro;Partly sunny;112;WNW;5;2%
Eureka;Partly sunny;62;W;12;74%
Fairfield;Sunny;88;SW;12;23%
Fresno;Mostly sunny;96;WNW;6;19%
Fullerton;Sunny;94;N;6;22%
Hanford;Sunny;95;NNW;6;24%
Hawthorne;Sunny;82;W;16;40%
Hayward;Partly sunny;78;W;13;44%
Imperial;Partly sunny;112;WNW;5;2%
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;73;WNW;12;68%
Lancaster;Sunny;99;N;6;4%
Lemoore Nas;Intermittent clouds;95;N;7;19%
Lincoln;Sunny;90;WSW;3;20%
Livermore;Sunny;88;WNW;10;22%
Lompoc;Sunny;68;W;17;69%
Long Beach;Sunny;86;NW;10;36%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;86;NW;10;36%
Los Angeles;Sunny;87;N;7;33%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;87;N;7;33%
Madera;Sunny;93;WNW;8;26%
Mammoth;Sunny;81;S;17;22%
Marysville;Sunny;89;N;7;25%
Mather AFB;Sunny;91;SW;10;14%
Merced;Sunny;92;NW;7;27%
Merced (airport);Sunny;92;NW;7;27%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;83;NW;8;45%
Modesto;Sunny;91;NNW;9;25%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;74;NNW;8;55%
Mojave;Sunny;99;W;16;6%
Montague;Sunny;85;SSE;24;16%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;64;NNW;9;72%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;79;Calm;0;26%
Napa County;Sunny;78;W;9;45%
Needles;Sunny;113;Calm;0;3%
North Island;Partly sunny;73;WNW;10;70%
Oakland;Mostly sunny;67;NW;12;59%
Oceanside;Sunny;78;SW;13;59%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;96;WSW;12;21%
Oroville;Sunny;91;SSE;12;14%
Oxnard;Sunny;73;W;22;65%
Palm Springs;Sunny;114;N;3;1%
Palmdale;Sunny;101;W;9;4%
Paso Robles;Sunny;94;SW;7;9%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;74;W;12;63%
Porterville;Sunny;94;NW;9;27%
Ramona;Sunny;93;W;9;22%
Redding;Sunny;91;SSW;14;17%
Riverside;Sunny;102;W;14;13%
Riverside March;Sunny;100;NW;12;15%
Sacramento;Sunny;90;WSW;8;19%
Sacramento International;Sunny;88;SW;5;24%
Salinas;Sunny;66;NNW;15;67%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;104;SW;8;9%
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;75;NNW;9;46%
San Diego;Partly sunny;73;WNW;10;70%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;79;WNW;8;59%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;82;WNW;9;45%
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;69;NW;13;64%
San Jose;Partly sunny;80;W;10;41%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;71;NW;21;58%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;77;WNW;16;49%
Sandberg;Sunny;85;NNW;22;11%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;90;WSW;9;40%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;W;16;49%
Santa Maria;Intermittent clouds;69;NW;15;65%
Santa Monica;Sunny;78;SW;8;57%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;83;SSE;7;32%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;84;W;15;36%
Santee;Sunny;90;W;10;25%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;74;SSW;13;19%
Stockton;Sunny;93;N;7;23%
Thermal;Sunny;116;N;5;3%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;79;WSW;17;16%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;106;NNE;7;4%
Ukiah;Partly sunny;88;S;13;23%
Vacaville;Sunny;92;WSW;12;21%
Van Nuys;Sunny;100;W;7;11%
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;66;NNW;14;72%
Victorville;Sunny;99;Calm;0;6%
Visalia;Sunny;91;WNW;7;32%
Watsonville;Sunny;67;SSW;10;67%
_____
