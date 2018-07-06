CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Thursday, July 5, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;86;SW;18;12%

Arcata;Partly sunny;64;WSW;10;72%

Auburn;Sunny;86;S;7;16%

Avalon;Sunny;87;W;10;22%

Bakersfield;Sunny;95;NW;10;19%

Beale AFB;Sunny;89;S;8;20%

Big Bear City;Sunny;81;N;8;5%

Bishop;Sunny;97;Calm;0;1%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;70;SW;7;39%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;113;NNE;7;7%

Burbank;Sunny;94;S;8;23%

Camarillo;Sunny;80;WSW;9;48%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;80;WNW;22;59%

Campo;Mostly sunny;97;W;16;17%

Carlsbad;Sunny;78;SW;13;59%

Chico;Sunny;90;SE;14;12%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;104;S;14;3%

Chino;Mostly sunny;96;WSW;12;21%

Concord;Sunny;86;NW;14;30%

Corona;Sunny;98;W;13;22%

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;60;S;13;74%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;104;NW;10;2%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;100;Calm;0;2%

El Centro;Partly sunny;112;WNW;5;2%

Eureka;Partly sunny;62;W;12;74%

Fairfield;Sunny;88;SW;12;23%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;96;WNW;6;19%

Fullerton;Sunny;94;N;6;22%

Hanford;Sunny;95;NNW;6;24%

Hawthorne;Sunny;82;W;16;40%

Hayward;Partly sunny;78;W;13;44%

Imperial;Partly sunny;112;WNW;5;2%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;73;WNW;12;68%

Lancaster;Sunny;99;N;6;4%

Lemoore Nas;Intermittent clouds;95;N;7;19%

Lincoln;Sunny;90;WSW;3;20%

Livermore;Sunny;88;WNW;10;22%

Lompoc;Sunny;68;W;17;69%

Long Beach;Sunny;86;NW;10;36%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;86;NW;10;36%

Los Angeles;Sunny;87;N;7;33%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;87;N;7;33%

Madera;Sunny;93;WNW;8;26%

Mammoth;Sunny;81;S;17;22%

Marysville;Sunny;89;N;7;25%

Mather AFB;Sunny;91;SW;10;14%

Merced;Sunny;92;NW;7;27%

Merced (airport);Sunny;92;NW;7;27%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;83;NW;8;45%

Modesto;Sunny;91;NNW;9;25%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;74;NNW;8;55%

Mojave;Sunny;99;W;16;6%

Montague;Sunny;85;SSE;24;16%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;64;NNW;9;72%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;79;Calm;0;26%

Napa County;Sunny;78;W;9;45%

Needles;Sunny;113;Calm;0;3%

North Island;Partly sunny;73;WNW;10;70%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;67;NW;12;59%

Oceanside;Sunny;78;SW;13;59%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;96;WSW;12;21%

Oroville;Sunny;91;SSE;12;14%

Oxnard;Sunny;73;W;22;65%

Palm Springs;Sunny;114;N;3;1%

Palmdale;Sunny;101;W;9;4%

Paso Robles;Sunny;94;SW;7;9%

Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;74;W;12;63%

Porterville;Sunny;94;NW;9;27%

Ramona;Sunny;93;W;9;22%

Redding;Sunny;91;SSW;14;17%

Riverside;Sunny;102;W;14;13%

Riverside March;Sunny;100;NW;12;15%

Sacramento;Sunny;90;WSW;8;19%

Sacramento International;Sunny;88;SW;5;24%

Salinas;Sunny;66;NNW;15;67%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;104;SW;8;9%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;75;NNW;9;46%

San Diego;Partly sunny;73;WNW;10;70%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;79;WNW;8;59%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;82;WNW;9;45%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;69;NW;13;64%

San Jose;Partly sunny;80;W;10;41%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;71;NW;21;58%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;77;WNW;16;49%

Sandberg;Sunny;85;NNW;22;11%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;90;WSW;9;40%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;W;16;49%

Santa Maria;Intermittent clouds;69;NW;15;65%

Santa Monica;Sunny;78;SW;8;57%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;83;SSE;7;32%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;84;W;15;36%

Santee;Sunny;90;W;10;25%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;74;SSW;13;19%

Stockton;Sunny;93;N;7;23%

Thermal;Sunny;116;N;5;3%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;79;WSW;17;16%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;106;NNE;7;4%

Ukiah;Partly sunny;88;S;13;23%

Vacaville;Sunny;92;WSW;12;21%

Van Nuys;Sunny;100;W;7;11%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;66;NNW;14;72%

Victorville;Sunny;99;Calm;0;6%

Visalia;Sunny;91;WNW;7;32%

Watsonville;Sunny;67;SSW;10;67%

_____

