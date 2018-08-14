CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;43;Calm;0;43%
Arcata;Cloudy;55;Calm;1;94%
Auburn;Sunny;63;Calm;0;51%
Avalon;Fog;60;SSW;3;100%
Bakersfield;Sunny;75;Calm;0;44%
Beale AFB;Sunny;58;Calm;0;74%
Big Bear City;Sunny;54;Calm;0;71%
Bishop;Sunny;62;NW;5;57%
Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;69;ENE;3;22%
Blythe;Mostly sunny;90;WNW;9;44%
Burbank;Sunny;67;Calm;0;89%
Camarillo;Sunny;67;NE;3;78%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;70;NNE;3;78%
Campo;Cloudy;59;NE;3;83%
Carlsbad;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%
Chico;Partly sunny;64;SE;5;59%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;75;N;3;25%
Chino;Mostly sunny;69;N;1;62%
Concord;Partly sunny;60;S;13;80%
Corona;Sunny;64;WSW;3;80%
Crescent City;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;96%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;75;W;12;36%
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;71;SSW;9;28%
El Centro;Sunny;84;SE;8;79%
Eureka;Cloudy;55;Calm;1;92%
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;58;SW;24;84%
Fresno;Mostly sunny;69;NNW;3;52%
Fullerton;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;75%
Hanford;Sunny;65;Calm;0;67%
Hawthorne;Sunny;69;Calm;0;83%
Hayward;Cloudy;60;W;10;80%
Imperial;Sunny;84;SE;8;79%
Imperial Beach;Cloudy;72;WSW;3;75%
Lancaster;Sunny;72;W;9;24%
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;65;NW;5;55%
Lincoln;Sunny;61;SSE;7;72%
Livermore;Cloudy;59;WNW;3;80%
Lompoc;Cloudy;59;WNW;5;93%
Long Beach;Sunny;70;N;3;81%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;70;N;3;81%
Los Angeles;Sunny;73;Calm;0;73%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;73;Calm;0;73%
Madera;Sunny;63;NNW;5;69%
Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;59;Calm;1;46%
Marysville;Sunny;57;Calm;0;83%
Mather AFB;Sunny;59;SSW;7;82%
Merced;Sunny;64;N;7;69%
Merced (airport);Sunny;64;N;7;69%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;70;ENE;5;75%
Modesto;Sunny;63;NNW;12;69%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;60;NNW;3;83%
Mojave;Sunny;79;Calm;0;22%
Montague;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;64%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;70%
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;7;89%
Needles;Sunny;93;NW;6;41%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;72;N;3;73%
Oakland;Cloudy;59;WSW;9;90%
Oceanside;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;69;N;1;62%
Oroville;Hazy sunshine;63;SE;5;60%
Oxnard;Partly sunny;65;ENE;6;90%
Palm Springs;Sunny;82;Calm;0;36%
Palmdale;Sunny;75;SW;6;32%
Paso Robles;Cloudy;56;S;3;93%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;68;ENE;5;81%
Porterville;Sunny;66;SSE;6;60%
Ramona;Sunny;63;Calm;0;80%
Redding;Sunny;61;Calm;0;57%
Riverside;Sunny;67;Calm;0;70%
Riverside March;Sunny;67;Calm;0;63%
Sacramento;Sunny;58;SSW;8;90%
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;58;S;7;86%
Salinas;Cloudy;56;W;7;93%
San Bernardino;Sunny;68;Calm;0;52%
San Carlos;Cloudy;59;W;6;87%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;72;N;3;73%
San Diego Brown;Cloudy;70;N;3;82%
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;70;NE;3;78%
San Francisco;Cloudy;58;WSW;8;89%
San Jose;Cloudy;62;N;5;80%
San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;58;W;3;90%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;62;W;7;86%
Sandberg;Sunny;70;NW;10;33%
Santa Ana;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;1;71%
Santa Barbara;Cloudy;68;E;5;78%
Santa Maria;Fog;59;Calm;0;93%
Santa Monica;Sunny;67;WNW;3;81%
Santa Rosa;Fog;53;Calm;0;100%
Santa Ynez;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;93%
Santee;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;77%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;46;S;5;73%
Stockton;Sunny;61;NW;8;77%
Thermal;Sunny;85;NW;7;27%
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;52;ESE;7;47%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;84;NNW;4;34%
Ukiah;Sunny;53;Calm;0;76%
Vacaville;Partly sunny;58;W;13;80%
Van Nuys;Sunny;67;Calm;0;84%
Vandenberg AFB;Fog;57;Calm;0;98%
Victorville;Sunny;66;Calm;0;52%
Visalia;Sunny;63;ESE;6;83%
Watsonville;Fog;56;Calm;0;96%
