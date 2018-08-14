CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;43;Calm;0;43%

Arcata;Cloudy;55;Calm;1;94%

Auburn;Sunny;63;Calm;0;51%

Avalon;Fog;60;SSW;3;100%

Bakersfield;Sunny;75;Calm;0;44%

Beale AFB;Sunny;58;Calm;0;74%

Big Bear City;Sunny;54;Calm;0;71%

Bishop;Sunny;62;NW;5;57%

Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;69;ENE;3;22%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;90;WNW;9;44%

Burbank;Sunny;67;Calm;0;89%

Camarillo;Sunny;67;NE;3;78%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;70;NNE;3;78%

Campo;Cloudy;59;NE;3;83%

Carlsbad;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%

Chico;Partly sunny;64;SE;5;59%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;75;N;3;25%

Chino;Mostly sunny;69;N;1;62%

Concord;Partly sunny;60;S;13;80%

Corona;Sunny;64;WSW;3;80%

Crescent City;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;96%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;75;W;12;36%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;71;SSW;9;28%

El Centro;Sunny;84;SE;8;79%

Eureka;Cloudy;55;Calm;1;92%

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;58;SW;24;84%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;69;NNW;3;52%

Fullerton;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;75%

Hanford;Sunny;65;Calm;0;67%

Hawthorne;Sunny;69;Calm;0;83%

Hayward;Cloudy;60;W;10;80%

Imperial;Sunny;84;SE;8;79%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;72;WSW;3;75%

Lancaster;Sunny;72;W;9;24%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;65;NW;5;55%

Lincoln;Sunny;61;SSE;7;72%

Livermore;Cloudy;59;WNW;3;80%

Lompoc;Cloudy;59;WNW;5;93%

Long Beach;Sunny;70;N;3;81%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;70;N;3;81%

Los Angeles;Sunny;73;Calm;0;73%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;73;Calm;0;73%

Madera;Sunny;63;NNW;5;69%

Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;59;Calm;1;46%

Marysville;Sunny;57;Calm;0;83%

Mather AFB;Sunny;59;SSW;7;82%

Merced;Sunny;64;N;7;69%

Merced (airport);Sunny;64;N;7;69%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;70;ENE;5;75%

Modesto;Sunny;63;NNW;12;69%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;60;NNW;3;83%

Mojave;Sunny;79;Calm;0;22%

Montague;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;64%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;70%

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;7;89%

Needles;Sunny;93;NW;6;41%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;72;N;3;73%

Oakland;Cloudy;59;WSW;9;90%

Oceanside;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;69;N;1;62%

Oroville;Hazy sunshine;63;SE;5;60%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;65;ENE;6;90%

Palm Springs;Sunny;82;Calm;0;36%

Palmdale;Sunny;75;SW;6;32%

Paso Robles;Cloudy;56;S;3;93%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;68;ENE;5;81%

Porterville;Sunny;66;SSE;6;60%

Ramona;Sunny;63;Calm;0;80%

Redding;Sunny;61;Calm;0;57%

Riverside;Sunny;67;Calm;0;70%

Riverside March;Sunny;67;Calm;0;63%

Sacramento;Sunny;58;SSW;8;90%

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;58;S;7;86%

Salinas;Cloudy;56;W;7;93%

San Bernardino;Sunny;68;Calm;0;52%

San Carlos;Cloudy;59;W;6;87%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;72;N;3;73%

San Diego Brown;Cloudy;70;N;3;82%

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;70;NE;3;78%

San Francisco;Cloudy;58;WSW;8;89%

San Jose;Cloudy;62;N;5;80%

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;58;W;3;90%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;62;W;7;86%

Sandberg;Sunny;70;NW;10;33%

Santa Ana;Intermittent clouds;70;NW;1;71%

Santa Barbara;Cloudy;68;E;5;78%

Santa Maria;Fog;59;Calm;0;93%

Santa Monica;Sunny;67;WNW;3;81%

Santa Rosa;Fog;53;Calm;0;100%

Santa Ynez;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;93%

Santee;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;77%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;46;S;5;73%

Stockton;Sunny;61;NW;8;77%

Thermal;Sunny;85;NW;7;27%

Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;52;ESE;7;47%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;84;NNW;4;34%

Ukiah;Sunny;53;Calm;0;76%

Vacaville;Partly sunny;58;W;13;80%

Van Nuys;Sunny;67;Calm;0;84%

Vandenberg AFB;Fog;57;Calm;0;98%

Victorville;Sunny;66;Calm;0;52%

Visalia;Sunny;63;ESE;6;83%

Watsonville;Fog;56;Calm;0;96%

