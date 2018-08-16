CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Thursday, August 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;75;Calm;0;23%

Arcata;Cloudy;62;NW;3;86%

Auburn;Sunny;86;S;5;23%

Avalon;Sunny;72;W;9;81%

Bakersfield;Sunny;83;Calm;0;39%

Beale AFB;Sunny;74;Calm;0;48%

Big Bear City;Sunny;69;ENE;9;54%

Bishop;Sunny;83;Calm;0;23%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;N;5;28%

Blythe;Intermittent clouds;95;N;6;44%

Burbank;Sunny;81;Calm;0;62%

Camarillo;Sunny;77;N;3;63%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;75;SW;8;73%

Campo;Mostly cloudy;88;ENE;17;42%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;78;SW;9;63%

Chico;Sunny;73;S;3;40%

China Lake;Partly sunny;90;SSW;5;20%

Chino;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;5;56%

Concord;Sunny;75;SSW;13;46%

Corona;Sunny;79;Calm;0;64%

Crescent City;Cloudy;57;SSW;7;100%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;94;NE;8;36%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;86;WSW;3;23%

El Centro;Partly sunny;92;S;12;57%

Eureka;Cloudy;61;NNW;3;90%

Fairfield;Sunny;69;SW;15;62%

Fresno;Sunny;82;WNW;5;40%

Fullerton;Sunny;82;N;5;55%

Hanford;Sunny;82;WNW;6;40%

Hawthorne;Sunny;79;SSE;3;64%

Hayward;Partly sunny;67;W;10;65%

Imperial;Partly sunny;92;S;12;57%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;9;68%

Lancaster;Sunny;88;N;3;24%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;78;NW;8;42%

Lincoln;Sunny;75;SSW;5;46%

Livermore;Sunny;71;N;3;58%

Lompoc;Cloudy;65;N;6;77%

Long Beach;Partly sunny;78;SW;7;68%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;78;SW;7;68%

Los Angeles;Sunny;85;Calm;0;54%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;85;Calm;0;54%

Madera;Sunny;82;N;5;42%

Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;79;N;2;27%

Marysville;Sunny;76;S;6;51%

Mather AFB;Sunny;75;SSW;6;49%

Merced;Sunny;80;NNW;10;38%

Merced (airport);Sunny;80;NNW;10;38%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;59%

Modesto;Sunny;77;NNW;8;46%

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;68;N;6;67%

Mojave;Sunny;88;ESE;5;19%

Montague;Cloudy;81;Calm;0;23%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;64;NW;7;74%

Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;79;Calm;0;26%

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;6;79%

Needles;Sunny;93;Calm;0;44%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;73%

Oakland;Intermittent clouds;64;W;8;83%

Oceanside;Cloudy;78;SW;9;63%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;5;56%

Oroville;Sunny;79;Calm;0;43%

Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;75;N;6;73%

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;95;ESE;8;43%

Palmdale;Sunny;93;NE;5;22%

Paso Robles;Sunny;78;Calm;0;46%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;S;5;71%

Porterville;Sunny;81;SW;8;48%

Ramona;Sunny;82;WNW;9;54%

Redding;Hazy sunshine;82;Calm;0;31%

Riverside;Sunny;82;N;6;55%

Riverside March;Sunny;79;WNW;6;59%

Sacramento;Sunny;73;N;6;56%

Sacramento International;Sunny;72;N;3;59%

Salinas;Hazy sunshine;69;WNW;6;67%

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;86;WNW;5;42%

San Carlos;Sunny;68;N;3;63%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;73%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;79;WNW;8;64%

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;77;SSW;7;66%

San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;63;WNW;8;82%

San Jose;Partly sunny;69;N;3;62%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;68;Calm;0;69%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;71;E;3;80%

Sandberg;Sunny;84;S;14;27%

Santa Ana;Intermittent clouds;80;NNW;3;66%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;S;8;68%

Santa Maria;Sunny;73;N;5;63%

Santa Monica;Sunny;82;WSW;8;57%

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;64;SSW;6;77%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;73;WSW;5;56%

Santee;Sunny;81;Calm;0;57%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;75;N;5;36%

Stockton;Sunny;73;NW;6;54%

Thermal;Sunny;99;ESE;13;43%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;75;Calm;0;31%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;93;ESE;4;40%

Ukiah;Sunny;67;Calm;0;61%

Vacaville;Hazy sunshine;70;WSW;10;64%

Van Nuys;Sunny;83;N;3;52%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;N;5;84%

Victorville;Sunny;85;Calm;0;38%

Visalia;Sunny;76;N;5;62%

Watsonville;Sunny;71;Calm;0;60%

