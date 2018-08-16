CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PDT Thursday, August 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;75;Calm;0;23%
Arcata;Cloudy;62;NW;3;86%
Auburn;Sunny;86;S;5;23%
Avalon;Sunny;72;W;9;81%
Bakersfield;Sunny;83;Calm;0;39%
Beale AFB;Sunny;74;Calm;0;48%
Big Bear City;Sunny;69;ENE;9;54%
Bishop;Sunny;83;Calm;0;23%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;N;5;28%
Blythe;Intermittent clouds;95;N;6;44%
Burbank;Sunny;81;Calm;0;62%
Camarillo;Sunny;77;N;3;63%
Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;75;SW;8;73%
Campo;Mostly cloudy;88;ENE;17;42%
Carlsbad;Cloudy;78;SW;9;63%
Chico;Sunny;73;S;3;40%
China Lake;Partly sunny;90;SSW;5;20%
Chino;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;5;56%
Concord;Sunny;75;SSW;13;46%
Corona;Sunny;79;Calm;0;64%
Crescent City;Cloudy;57;SSW;7;100%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;94;NE;8;36%
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;86;WSW;3;23%
El Centro;Partly sunny;92;S;12;57%
Eureka;Cloudy;61;NNW;3;90%
Fairfield;Sunny;69;SW;15;62%
Fresno;Sunny;82;WNW;5;40%
Fullerton;Sunny;82;N;5;55%
Hanford;Sunny;82;WNW;6;40%
Hawthorne;Sunny;79;SSE;3;64%
Hayward;Partly sunny;67;W;10;65%
Imperial;Partly sunny;92;S;12;57%
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;9;68%
Lancaster;Sunny;88;N;3;24%
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;78;NW;8;42%
Lincoln;Sunny;75;SSW;5;46%
Livermore;Sunny;71;N;3;58%
Lompoc;Cloudy;65;N;6;77%
Long Beach;Partly sunny;78;SW;7;68%
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;78;SW;7;68%
Los Angeles;Sunny;85;Calm;0;54%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;85;Calm;0;54%
Madera;Sunny;82;N;5;42%
Mammoth;Hazy sunshine;79;N;2;27%
Marysville;Sunny;76;S;6;51%
Mather AFB;Sunny;75;SSW;6;49%
Merced;Sunny;80;NNW;10;38%
Merced (airport);Sunny;80;NNW;10;38%
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;59%
Modesto;Sunny;77;NNW;8;46%
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;68;N;6;67%
Mojave;Sunny;88;ESE;5;19%
Montague;Cloudy;81;Calm;0;23%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;64;NW;7;74%
Mount Shasta;Hazy sunshine;79;Calm;0;26%
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;6;79%
Needles;Sunny;93;Calm;0;44%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;73%
Oakland;Intermittent clouds;64;W;8;83%
Oceanside;Cloudy;78;SW;9;63%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;5;56%
Oroville;Sunny;79;Calm;0;43%
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;75;N;6;73%
Palm Springs;Partly sunny;95;ESE;8;43%
Palmdale;Sunny;93;NE;5;22%
Paso Robles;Sunny;78;Calm;0;46%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;S;5;71%
Porterville;Sunny;81;SW;8;48%
Ramona;Sunny;82;WNW;9;54%
Redding;Hazy sunshine;82;Calm;0;31%
Riverside;Sunny;82;N;6;55%
Riverside March;Sunny;79;WNW;6;59%
Sacramento;Sunny;73;N;6;56%
Sacramento International;Sunny;72;N;3;59%
Salinas;Hazy sunshine;69;WNW;6;67%
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;86;WNW;5;42%
San Carlos;Sunny;68;N;3;63%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;73%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;79;WNW;8;64%
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;77;SSW;7;66%
San Francisco;Intermittent clouds;63;WNW;8;82%
San Jose;Partly sunny;69;N;3;62%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;68;Calm;0;69%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;71;E;3;80%
Sandberg;Sunny;84;S;14;27%
Santa Ana;Intermittent clouds;80;NNW;3;66%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;S;8;68%
Santa Maria;Sunny;73;N;5;63%
Santa Monica;Sunny;82;WSW;8;57%
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;64;SSW;6;77%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;73;WSW;5;56%
Santee;Sunny;81;Calm;0;57%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;75;N;5;36%
Stockton;Sunny;73;NW;6;54%
Thermal;Sunny;99;ESE;13;43%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;75;Calm;0;31%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;93;ESE;4;40%
Ukiah;Sunny;67;Calm;0;61%
Vacaville;Hazy sunshine;70;WSW;10;64%
Van Nuys;Sunny;83;N;3;52%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;62;N;5;84%
Victorville;Sunny;85;Calm;0;38%
Visalia;Sunny;76;N;5;62%
Watsonville;Sunny;71;Calm;0;60%
_____
