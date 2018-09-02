CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;83;E;5;13%
Arcata;Mostly sunny;67;NW;6;68%
Auburn;Sunny;88;SSW;3;28%
Avalon;Mostly sunny;72;N;6;65%
Bakersfield;Sunny;91;W;5;23%
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;3;33%
Big Bear City;Sunny;72;NE;11;22%
Bishop;Sunny;91;S;2;10%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;81;WNW;7;13%
Blythe;Sunny;101;E;14;22%
Burbank;Partly sunny;78;SSW;12;58%
Camarillo;Sunny;79;SSW;12;51%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;76;SSW;10;55%
Campo;Sunny;82;SW;16;34%
Carlsbad;Sunny;77;SW;12;53%
Chico;Sunny;90;Calm;0;29%
China Lake;Sunny;98;ESE;13;8%
Chino;Partly sunny;83;W;6;44%
Concord;Sunny;80;NW;9;44%
Corona;Sunny;79;NW;9;57%
Crescent City;Sunny;62;NW;8;72%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;96;ENE;12;14%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;90;Calm;0;14%
El Centro;Sunny;99;SSE;15;25%
Eureka;Mostly sunny;64;NW;7;75%
Fairfield;Sunny;84;SW;9;36%
Fresno;Sunny;91;Calm;0;29%
Fullerton;Cloudy;75;S;5;63%
Hanford;Sunny;91;N;3;27%
Hawthorne;Cloudy;73;S;5;68%
Hayward;Sunny;72;WNW;13;59%
Imperial;Sunny;99;SSE;15;25%
Imperial Beach;Sunny;74;SW;14;59%
Lancaster;Sunny;94;ENE;9;13%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;92;NNE;8;23%
Lincoln;Sunny;88;N;4;30%
Livermore;Sunny;85;SSW;7;38%
Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;W;13;68%
Long Beach;Cloudy;73;S;5;68%
Los Alamitos;Cloudy;73;S;5;68%
Los Angeles;Cloudy;77;N;3;61%
Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;77;N;3;61%
Madera;Sunny;93;N;5;27%
Mammoth;Sunny;84;N;5;16%
Marysville;Sunny;88;W;6;30%
Mather AFB;Sunny;86;WNW;5;26%
Merced;Sunny;89;WSW;5;32%
Merced (airport);Sunny;89;WSW;5;32%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;80;SW;8;46%
Modesto;Sunny;87;W;7;28%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;73;N;9;56%
Mojave;Sunny;90;N;5;13%
Montague;Sunny;81;N;3;22%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;63;SW;14;75%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;81;N;6;24%
Napa County;Sunny;78;NNW;8;45%
Needles;Sunny;101;ENE;9;18%
North Island;Mostly sunny;73;SSW;8;63%
Oakland;Mostly sunny;70;NW;9;61%
Oceanside;Sunny;77;SW;12;53%
Ontario;Partly sunny;83;W;6;44%
Oroville;Sunny;88;N;5;35%
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;74;N;6;66%
Palm Springs;Sunny;96;N;6;26%
Palmdale;Sunny;92;Calm;0;14%
Paso Robles;Sunny;83;SSW;15;36%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;S;16;61%
Porterville;Sunny;91;NNW;5;31%
Ramona;Sunny;79;W;7;46%
Redding;Sunny;101;E;6;10%
Riverside;Mostly sunny;75;N;6;61%
Riverside March;Sunny;76;NNW;5;59%
Sacramento;Sunny;84;SSW;3;36%
Sacramento International;Sunny;86;N;3;31%
Salinas;Mostly sunny;66;NW;16;67%
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;53%
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;68;N;8;68%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;73;SSW;8;63%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;78;WSW;10;51%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;76;SSE;9;51%
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;67;NW;9;62%
San Jose;Sunny;77;NW;7;49%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;10;65%
San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;71;SE;8;68%
Sandberg;Sunny;81;SSW;8;35%
Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;7;52%
Santa Barbara;Cloudy;71;SE;3;70%
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;74;WNW;7;61%
Santa Monica;Cloudy;76;SW;8;61%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;76;S;7;49%
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;78;WSW;7;53%
Santee;Sunny;82;W;9;42%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;75;N;7;27%
Stockton;Sunny;86;WNW;7;36%
Thermal;Sunny;100;SE;12;28%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;80;E;5;14%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;96;E;11;23%
Ukiah;Sunny;89;N;3;21%
Vacaville;Sunny;89;N;5;32%
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;79;SE;8;51%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;WNW;5;72%
Victorville;Sunny;89;Calm;0;25%
Visalia;Sunny;89;S;5;34%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;8;72%
