CA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;83;E;5;13%

Arcata;Mostly sunny;67;NW;6;68%

Auburn;Sunny;88;SSW;3;28%

Avalon;Mostly sunny;72;N;6;65%

Bakersfield;Sunny;91;W;5;23%

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;3;33%

Big Bear City;Sunny;72;NE;11;22%

Bishop;Sunny;91;S;2;10%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;81;WNW;7;13%

Blythe;Sunny;101;E;14;22%

Burbank;Partly sunny;78;SSW;12;58%

Camarillo;Sunny;79;SSW;12;51%

Camp Pendleton;Sunny;76;SSW;10;55%

Campo;Sunny;82;SW;16;34%

Carlsbad;Sunny;77;SW;12;53%

Chico;Sunny;90;Calm;0;29%

China Lake;Sunny;98;ESE;13;8%

Chino;Partly sunny;83;W;6;44%

Concord;Sunny;80;NW;9;44%

Corona;Sunny;79;NW;9;57%

Crescent City;Sunny;62;NW;8;72%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;96;ENE;12;14%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;90;Calm;0;14%

El Centro;Sunny;99;SSE;15;25%

Eureka;Mostly sunny;64;NW;7;75%

Fairfield;Sunny;84;SW;9;36%

Fresno;Sunny;91;Calm;0;29%

Fullerton;Cloudy;75;S;5;63%

Hanford;Sunny;91;N;3;27%

Hawthorne;Cloudy;73;S;5;68%

Hayward;Sunny;72;WNW;13;59%

Imperial;Sunny;99;SSE;15;25%

Imperial Beach;Sunny;74;SW;14;59%

Lancaster;Sunny;94;ENE;9;13%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;92;NNE;8;23%

Lincoln;Sunny;88;N;4;30%

Livermore;Sunny;85;SSW;7;38%

Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;W;13;68%

Long Beach;Cloudy;73;S;5;68%

Los Alamitos;Cloudy;73;S;5;68%

Los Angeles;Cloudy;77;N;3;61%

Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;77;N;3;61%

Madera;Sunny;93;N;5;27%

Mammoth;Sunny;84;N;5;16%

Marysville;Sunny;88;W;6;30%

Mather AFB;Sunny;86;WNW;5;26%

Merced;Sunny;89;WSW;5;32%

Merced (airport);Sunny;89;WSW;5;32%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;80;SW;8;46%

Modesto;Sunny;87;W;7;28%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;73;N;9;56%

Mojave;Sunny;90;N;5;13%

Montague;Sunny;81;N;3;22%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;63;SW;14;75%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;81;N;6;24%

Napa County;Sunny;78;NNW;8;45%

Needles;Sunny;101;ENE;9;18%

North Island;Mostly sunny;73;SSW;8;63%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;70;NW;9;61%

Oceanside;Sunny;77;SW;12;53%

Ontario;Partly sunny;83;W;6;44%

Oroville;Sunny;88;N;5;35%

Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;74;N;6;66%

Palm Springs;Sunny;96;N;6;26%

Palmdale;Sunny;92;Calm;0;14%

Paso Robles;Sunny;83;SSW;15;36%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;S;16;61%

Porterville;Sunny;91;NNW;5;31%

Ramona;Sunny;79;W;7;46%

Redding;Sunny;101;E;6;10%

Riverside;Mostly sunny;75;N;6;61%

Riverside March;Sunny;76;NNW;5;59%

Sacramento;Sunny;84;SSW;3;36%

Sacramento International;Sunny;86;N;3;31%

Salinas;Mostly sunny;66;NW;16;67%

San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;53%

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;68;N;8;68%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;73;SSW;8;63%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;78;WSW;10;51%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;76;SSE;9;51%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;67;NW;9;62%

San Jose;Sunny;77;NW;7;49%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;10;65%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;71;SE;8;68%

Sandberg;Sunny;81;SSW;8;35%

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;7;52%

Santa Barbara;Cloudy;71;SE;3;70%

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;74;WNW;7;61%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;76;SW;8;61%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;76;S;7;49%

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;78;WSW;7;53%

Santee;Sunny;82;W;9;42%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;75;N;7;27%

Stockton;Sunny;86;WNW;7;36%

Thermal;Sunny;100;SE;12;28%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;80;E;5;14%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;96;E;11;23%

Ukiah;Sunny;89;N;3;21%

Vacaville;Sunny;89;N;5;32%

Van Nuys;Partly sunny;79;SE;8;51%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;WNW;5;72%

Victorville;Sunny;89;Calm;0;25%

Visalia;Sunny;89;S;5;34%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;8;72%

_____

