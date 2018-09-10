CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Mostly cloudy;81;NW;7;9%
Arcata;Mostly sunny;62;NW;12;76%
Auburn;Sunny;92;N;4;14%
Avalon;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;6;47%
Bakersfield;Sunny;96;WNW;7;11%
Beale AFB;Sunny;93;WSW;6;21%
Big Bear City;Sunny;77;WSW;9;15%
Bishop;Sunny;98;S;12;6%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;SW;8;17%
Blythe;Sunny;109;WSW;14;13%
Burbank;Sunny;86;S;12;37%
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;8;57%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;6;58%
Campo;Sunny;96;W;16;7%
Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;70%
Chico;Mostly sunny;93;SSW;6;16%
China Lake;Sunny;105;WSW;7;3%
Chino;Mostly sunny;93;W;13;28%
Concord;Sunny;92;NW;10;21%
Corona;Sunny;92;WNW;16;37%
Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;N;3;83%
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;104;W;6;6%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;101;SW;21;8%
El Centro;Mostly sunny;107;ESE;14;25%
Eureka;Partly sunny;61;NNW;12;81%
Fairfield;Sunny;92;SW;12;22%
Fresno;Mostly cloudy;99;NNW;8;13%
Fullerton;Sunny;81;SW;6;50%
Hanford;Sunny;97;NW;7;14%
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;76;W;10;68%
Hayward;Sunny;75;W;13;51%
Imperial;Mostly sunny;107;ESE;14;25%
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;81;WSW;9;57%
Lancaster;Sunny;97;WSW;22;13%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;97;NE;10;15%
Lincoln;Sunny;92;WNW;5;21%
Livermore;Sunny;91;W;12;23%
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;65;W;17;72%
Long Beach;Partly sunny;75;SSW;9;70%
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;75;SSW;9;70%
Los Angeles;Sunny;80;Calm;0;57%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;80;Calm;0;57%
Madera;Partly sunny;98;WNW;8;14%
Mammoth;Partly sunny;83;SSW;5;14%
Marysville;Sunny;93;ESE;3;21%
Mather AFB;Sunny;93;NW;7;17%
Merced;Sunny;94;NW;9;15%
Merced (airport);Sunny;94;NW;9;15%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;85;SW;7;44%
Modesto;Sunny;92;NW;13;18%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;76;NNW;8;49%
Mojave;Sunny;97;WNW;21;8%
Montague;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;5;18%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;65;WNW;12;67%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;28%
Napa County;Sunny;81;W;10;33%
Needles;Sunny;111;SW;12;5%
North Island;Cloudy;72;SSW;7;75%
Oakland;Sunny;69;WNW;12;56%
Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;70%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;93;W;13;28%
Oroville;Sunny;92;N;3;21%
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;70;W;10;81%
Palm Springs;Sunny;106;SSE;10;18%
Palmdale;Sunny;98;SW;20;10%
Paso Robles;Sunny;99;WNW;3;9%
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;10;70%
Porterville;Sunny;96;WNW;8;17%
Ramona;Sunny;94;W;12;23%
Redding;Partly sunny;96;SE;8;11%
Riverside;Sunny;97;W;14;17%
Riverside March;Sunny;98;WNW;16;16%
Sacramento;Sunny;94;N;3;21%
Sacramento International;Sunny;93;Calm;0;25%
Salinas;Sunny;70;WNW;13;56%
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;98;W;12;33%
San Carlos;Sunny;77;WNW;15;38%
San Diego;Cloudy;72;SSW;7;75%
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;78;WNW;8;59%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;8;59%
San Francisco;Sunny;66;WNW;13;59%
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;82;NNW;12;34%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;73;NW;15;50%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;74;WNW;15;8%
Sandberg;Sunny;89;S;14;17%
Santa Ana;Sunny;81;SW;11;55%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;73;W;8;65%
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;70;NW;13;60%
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;75;SW;9;68%
Santa Rosa;Sunny;90;S;12;25%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;79;W;13;41%
Santee;Sunny;88;SW;7;39%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;79;SSW;12;12%
Stockton;Sunny;92;NW;7;19%
Thermal;Sunny;107;E;7;17%
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;81;WSW;10;7%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;103;WSW;11;10%
Ukiah;Sunny;90;NNW;12;12%
Vacaville;Sunny;94;S;6;23%
Van Nuys;Sunny;96;SE;10;19%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;65;N;13;75%
Victorville;Sunny;97;S;17;10%
Visalia;Sunny;94;NW;7;28%
Watsonville;Sunny;70;SSW;8;56%
_____
