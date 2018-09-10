CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Mostly cloudy;81;NW;7;9%

Arcata;Mostly sunny;62;NW;12;76%

Auburn;Sunny;92;N;4;14%

Avalon;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;6;47%

Bakersfield;Sunny;96;WNW;7;11%

Beale AFB;Sunny;93;WSW;6;21%

Big Bear City;Sunny;77;WSW;9;15%

Bishop;Sunny;98;S;12;6%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;76;SW;8;17%

Blythe;Sunny;109;WSW;14;13%

Burbank;Sunny;86;S;12;37%

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;8;57%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;6;58%

Campo;Sunny;96;W;16;7%

Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;70%

Chico;Mostly sunny;93;SSW;6;16%

China Lake;Sunny;105;WSW;7;3%

Chino;Mostly sunny;93;W;13;28%

Concord;Sunny;92;NW;10;21%

Corona;Sunny;92;WNW;16;37%

Crescent City;Partly sunny;60;N;3;83%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;104;W;6;6%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;101;SW;21;8%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;107;ESE;14;25%

Eureka;Partly sunny;61;NNW;12;81%

Fairfield;Sunny;92;SW;12;22%

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;99;NNW;8;13%

Fullerton;Sunny;81;SW;6;50%

Hanford;Sunny;97;NW;7;14%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;76;W;10;68%

Hayward;Sunny;75;W;13;51%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;107;ESE;14;25%

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;81;WSW;9;57%

Lancaster;Sunny;97;WSW;22;13%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;97;NE;10;15%

Lincoln;Sunny;92;WNW;5;21%

Livermore;Sunny;91;W;12;23%

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;65;W;17;72%

Long Beach;Partly sunny;75;SSW;9;70%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;75;SSW;9;70%

Los Angeles;Sunny;80;Calm;0;57%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;80;Calm;0;57%

Madera;Partly sunny;98;WNW;8;14%

Mammoth;Partly sunny;83;SSW;5;14%

Marysville;Sunny;93;ESE;3;21%

Mather AFB;Sunny;93;NW;7;17%

Merced;Sunny;94;NW;9;15%

Merced (airport);Sunny;94;NW;9;15%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;85;SW;7;44%

Modesto;Sunny;92;NW;13;18%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;76;NNW;8;49%

Mojave;Sunny;97;WNW;21;8%

Montague;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;5;18%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;65;WNW;12;67%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;28%

Napa County;Sunny;81;W;10;33%

Needles;Sunny;111;SW;12;5%

North Island;Cloudy;72;SSW;7;75%

Oakland;Sunny;69;WNW;12;56%

Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;70%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;93;W;13;28%

Oroville;Sunny;92;N;3;21%

Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;70;W;10;81%

Palm Springs;Sunny;106;SSE;10;18%

Palmdale;Sunny;98;SW;20;10%

Paso Robles;Sunny;99;WNW;3;9%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;10;70%

Porterville;Sunny;96;WNW;8;17%

Ramona;Sunny;94;W;12;23%

Redding;Partly sunny;96;SE;8;11%

Riverside;Sunny;97;W;14;17%

Riverside March;Sunny;98;WNW;16;16%

Sacramento;Sunny;94;N;3;21%

Sacramento International;Sunny;93;Calm;0;25%

Salinas;Sunny;70;WNW;13;56%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;98;W;12;33%

San Carlos;Sunny;77;WNW;15;38%

San Diego;Cloudy;72;SSW;7;75%

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;78;WNW;8;59%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;79;WSW;8;59%

San Francisco;Sunny;66;WNW;13;59%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;82;NNW;12;34%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;73;NW;15;50%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;74;WNW;15;8%

Sandberg;Sunny;89;S;14;17%

Santa Ana;Sunny;81;SW;11;55%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;73;W;8;65%

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;70;NW;13;60%

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;75;SW;9;68%

Santa Rosa;Sunny;90;S;12;25%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;79;W;13;41%

Santee;Sunny;88;SW;7;39%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;79;SSW;12;12%

Stockton;Sunny;92;NW;7;19%

Thermal;Sunny;107;E;7;17%

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;81;WSW;10;7%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;103;WSW;11;10%

Ukiah;Sunny;90;NNW;12;12%

Vacaville;Sunny;94;S;6;23%

Van Nuys;Sunny;96;SE;10;19%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;65;N;13;75%

Victorville;Sunny;97;S;17;10%

Visalia;Sunny;94;NW;7;28%

Watsonville;Sunny;70;SSW;8;56%

