CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Wednesday, September 12, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;35;Calm;0;85%

Arcata;Partly sunny;52;Calm;1;92%

Auburn;Sunny;57;ESE;6;54%

Avalon;Cloudy;61;S;5;89%

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;48%

Beale AFB;Sunny;55;SSE;7;67%

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;46;Calm;0;57%

Bishop;Partly sunny;52;N;7;32%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;50;SSE;7;27%

Blythe;Partly sunny;82;NNW;6;20%

Burbank;Cloudy;65;NW;3;86%

Camarillo;Cloudy;68;NE;3;72%

Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;69;ENE;5;67%

Campo;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;27%

Carlsbad;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;67%

Chico;Intermittent clouds;63;SSE;7;44%

China Lake;Partly sunny;79;SW;17;13%

Chino;Cloudy;65;W;3;78%

Concord;Sunny;61;SSW;8;59%

Corona;Cloudy;63;Calm;1;90%

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;49;S;6;96%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;81;WSW;25;18%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;63;SW;9;39%

El Centro;Partly sunny;81;NW;3;19%

Eureka;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;93%

Fairfield;Sunny;54;SW;13;67%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;64;WNW;12;42%

Fullerton;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;69%

Hanford;Sunny;66;NNW;10;36%

Hawthorne;Cloudy;68;E;6;72%

Hayward;Mostly sunny;57;SE;7;80%

Imperial;Partly sunny;81;NW;3;19%

Imperial Beach;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;75%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;66;W;13;38%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;60;NNW;13;38%

Lincoln;Sunny;59;SE;7;58%

Livermore;Sunny;58;WSW;9;77%

Lompoc;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;93%

Long Beach;Cloudy;69;NE;3;72%

Los Alamitos;Cloudy;69;NE;3;72%

Los Angeles;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;75%

Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;75%

Madera;Sunny;63;WNW;6;47%

Mammoth;Sunny;43;N;6;70%

Marysville;Sunny;59;SSE;8;64%

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;57;SE;6;67%

Merced;Sunny;63;NNW;8;49%

Merced (airport);Sunny;63;NNW;8;49%

Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;65%

Modesto;Sunny;62;NNW;6;51%

Moffett Nas;Sunny;57;SSE;3;74%

Mojave;Partly sunny;72;W;13;23%

Montague;Sunny;45;Calm;0;68%

Monterey Rabr;Sunny;55;S;5;79%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;47;N;3;70%

Napa County;Sunny;55;WNW;4;70%

Needles;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;5;11%

North Island;Cloudy;68;SE;5;72%

Oakland;Partly sunny;58;WNW;6;70%

Oceanside;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;67%

Ontario;Cloudy;65;W;3;78%

Oroville;Sunny;58;S;9;66%

Oxnard;Cloudy;68;E;9;78%

Palm Springs;Sunny;79;W;3;27%

Palmdale;Sunny;74;WSW;5;24%

Paso Robles;Sunny;52;Calm;0;80%

Point Mugu;Cloudy;66;ENE;7;77%

Porterville;Mostly sunny;56;S;5;64%

Ramona;Partly sunny;60;Calm;0;86%

Redding;Sunny;54;ENE;3;46%

Riverside;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;90%

Riverside March;Fog;58;Calm;0;100%

Sacramento;Sunny;57;S;3;66%

Sacramento International;Intermittent clouds;58;SSE;5;61%

Salinas;Sunny;57;N;7;80%

San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%

San Carlos;Sunny;59;W;9;67%

San Diego;Cloudy;68;SE;5;72%

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;77%

San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;68;SSW;6;69%

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;57;WNW;9;71%

San Jose;Partly sunny;58;SE;5;71%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;52;E;3;96%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;62;ESE;3;89%

Sandberg;Partly sunny;68;Calm;0;27%

Santa Ana;Cloudy;68;ESE;4;71%

Santa Barbara;Cloudy;66;NE;6;83%

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;55;WSW;5;96%

Santa Monica;Cloudy;71;N;3;76%

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;76%

Santa Ynez;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%

Santee;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;56;S;17;15%

Stockton;Sunny;57;Calm;0;68%

Thermal;Sunny;77;Calm;0;35%

Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;55;SE;10;11%

Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;76;W;6;30%

Ukiah;Partly sunny;52;Calm;0;74%

Vacaville;Sunny;60;Calm;0;49%

Van Nuys;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;70%

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;3;100%

Victorville;Partly sunny;64;S;3;56%

Visalia;Mostly sunny;59;WNW;5;53%

Watsonville;Sunny;52;N;3;86%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather