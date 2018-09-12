CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Wednesday, September 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;35;Calm;0;85%
Arcata;Partly sunny;52;Calm;1;92%
Auburn;Sunny;57;ESE;6;54%
Avalon;Cloudy;61;S;5;89%
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;48%
Beale AFB;Sunny;55;SSE;7;67%
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;46;Calm;0;57%
Bishop;Partly sunny;52;N;7;32%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;50;SSE;7;27%
Blythe;Partly sunny;82;NNW;6;20%
Burbank;Cloudy;65;NW;3;86%
Camarillo;Cloudy;68;NE;3;72%
Camp Pendleton;Cloudy;69;ENE;5;67%
Campo;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;27%
Carlsbad;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;67%
Chico;Intermittent clouds;63;SSE;7;44%
China Lake;Partly sunny;79;SW;17;13%
Chino;Cloudy;65;W;3;78%
Concord;Sunny;61;SSW;8;59%
Corona;Cloudy;63;Calm;1;90%
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;49;S;6;96%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;81;WSW;25;18%
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;63;SW;9;39%
El Centro;Partly sunny;81;NW;3;19%
Eureka;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;93%
Fairfield;Sunny;54;SW;13;67%
Fresno;Mostly sunny;64;WNW;12;42%
Fullerton;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;69%
Hanford;Sunny;66;NNW;10;36%
Hawthorne;Cloudy;68;E;6;72%
Hayward;Mostly sunny;57;SE;7;80%
Imperial;Partly sunny;81;NW;3;19%
Imperial Beach;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;75%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;66;W;13;38%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;60;NNW;13;38%
Lincoln;Sunny;59;SE;7;58%
Livermore;Sunny;58;WSW;9;77%
Lompoc;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;93%
Long Beach;Cloudy;69;NE;3;72%
Los Alamitos;Cloudy;69;NE;3;72%
Los Angeles;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;75%
Los Angeles Downtown;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;75%
Madera;Sunny;63;WNW;6;47%
Mammoth;Sunny;43;N;6;70%
Marysville;Sunny;59;SSE;8;64%
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;57;SE;6;67%
Merced;Sunny;63;NNW;8;49%
Merced (airport);Sunny;63;NNW;8;49%
Miramar Mcas;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;65%
Modesto;Sunny;62;NNW;6;51%
Moffett Nas;Sunny;57;SSE;3;74%
Mojave;Partly sunny;72;W;13;23%
Montague;Sunny;45;Calm;0;68%
Monterey Rabr;Sunny;55;S;5;79%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;47;N;3;70%
Napa County;Sunny;55;WNW;4;70%
Needles;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;5;11%
North Island;Cloudy;68;SE;5;72%
Oakland;Partly sunny;58;WNW;6;70%
Oceanside;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;67%
Ontario;Cloudy;65;W;3;78%
Oroville;Sunny;58;S;9;66%
Oxnard;Cloudy;68;E;9;78%
Palm Springs;Sunny;79;W;3;27%
Palmdale;Sunny;74;WSW;5;24%
Paso Robles;Sunny;52;Calm;0;80%
Point Mugu;Cloudy;66;ENE;7;77%
Porterville;Mostly sunny;56;S;5;64%
Ramona;Partly sunny;60;Calm;0;86%
Redding;Sunny;54;ENE;3;46%
Riverside;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;90%
Riverside March;Fog;58;Calm;0;100%
Sacramento;Sunny;57;S;3;66%
Sacramento International;Intermittent clouds;58;SSE;5;61%
Salinas;Sunny;57;N;7;80%
San Bernardino;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%
San Carlos;Sunny;59;W;9;67%
San Diego;Cloudy;68;SE;5;72%
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;77%
San Diego Montgomery;Cloudy;68;SSW;6;69%
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;57;WNW;9;71%
San Jose;Partly sunny;58;SE;5;71%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;52;E;3;96%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;62;ESE;3;89%
Sandberg;Partly sunny;68;Calm;0;27%
Santa Ana;Cloudy;68;ESE;4;71%
Santa Barbara;Cloudy;66;NE;6;83%
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;55;WSW;5;96%
Santa Monica;Cloudy;71;N;3;76%
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;51;Calm;0;76%
Santa Ynez;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%
Santee;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;56;S;17;15%
Stockton;Sunny;57;Calm;0;68%
Thermal;Sunny;77;Calm;0;35%
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;55;SE;10;11%
Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;76;W;6;30%
Ukiah;Partly sunny;52;Calm;0;74%
Vacaville;Sunny;60;Calm;0;49%
Van Nuys;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;70%
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;3;100%
Victorville;Partly sunny;64;S;3;56%
Visalia;Mostly sunny;59;WNW;5;53%
Watsonville;Sunny;52;N;3;86%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather