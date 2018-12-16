CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 04:00 PM PST Saturday, December 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Cloudy;47;S;13;63%
Arcata;Cloudy;59;SSE;13;83%
Auburn;Cloudy;54;W;6;71%
Avalon;Sunny;63;W;7;55%
Bakersfield;Sunny;65;WNW;3;39%
Beale AFB;Cloudy;55;NW;5;83%
Big Bear City;Sunny;52;Calm;0;27%
Bishop;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;23%
Blue Canyon;Cloudy;46;NNW;6;52%
Blythe;Sunny;66;NNE;5;24%
Burbank;Sunny;72;S;8;27%
Camarillo;Sunny;66;W;9;56%
Camp Pendleton;Sunny;69;WSW;6;50%
Campo;Sunny;74;E;6;10%
Carlsbad;Sunny;66;W;8;48%
Chico;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%
China Lake;Sunny;61;NNW;4;22%
Chino;Sunny;69;ENE;5;25%
Concord;Cloudy;59;NNW;9;66%
Corona;Sunny;72;W;9;25%
Crescent City;Cloudy;54;S;13;77%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;60;N;3;21%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;57;Calm;0;22%
El Centro;Sunny;70;NNW;3;16%
Eureka;Cloudy;59;SSE;15;81%
Fairfield;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;72%
Fresno;Sunny;65;Calm;0;43%
Fullerton;Sunny;74;N;5;26%
Hanford;Sunny;65;E;3;50%
Hawthorne;Sunny;68;W;7;38%
Hayward;Cloudy;65;S;5;54%
Imperial;Sunny;70;NNW;3;16%
Imperial Beach;Sunny;66;NW;15;64%
Lancaster;Sunny;56;SE;3;29%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;55%
Lincoln;Cloudy;54;WNW;7;87%
Livermore;Cloudy;58;ENE;8;69%
Lompoc;Sunny;62;W;10;64%
Long Beach;Sunny;72;WNW;9;28%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;72;WNW;9;28%
Los Angeles;Sunny;70;N;3;26%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;70;N;3;26%
Madera;Mostly cloudy;63;W;7;53%
Mammoth;Cloudy;42;SE;7;91%
Marysville;Cloudy;54;W;7;86%
Mather AFB;Intermittent clouds;59;SW;3;58%
Merced;Cloudy;58;SW;5;69%
Merced (airport);Cloudy;58;SW;5;69%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;70;NW;10;34%
Modesto;Cloudy;60;S;5;57%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;65;S;8;55%
Mojave;Sunny;57;Calm;0;22%
Montague;Cloudy;48;NE;3;62%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;64%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;41;N;5;95%
Napa County;Cloudy;58;N;12;80%
Needles;Sunny;69;Calm;0;13%
North Island;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;15;54%
Oakland;Cloudy;61;SE;6;77%
Oceanside;Sunny;66;W;8;48%
Ontario;Sunny;69;ENE;5;25%
Oroville;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;89%
Oxnard;Sunny;63;W;16;72%
Palm Springs;Sunny;83;Calm;0;7%
Palmdale;Sunny;57;Calm;0;27%
Paso Robles;Sunny;55;Calm;0;74%
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;64;W;10;64%
Porterville;Sunny;65;Calm;0;39%
Ramona;Sunny;71;NW;12;25%
Redding;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;92%
Riverside;Sunny;75;WNW;3;13%
Riverside March;Sunny;73;NNE;6;11%
Sacramento;Cloudy;59;S;3;61%
Sacramento International;Cloudy;54;WNW;6;86%
Salinas;Partly sunny;64;Calm;0;53%
San Bernardino;Sunny;75;Calm;0;25%
San Carlos;Cloudy;63;N;5;63%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;68;NNW;15;54%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;69;WNW;8;44%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;69;NW;12;29%
San Francisco;Cloudy;60;SSE;7;78%
San Jose;Cloudy;64;SE;9;57%
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;63;WNW;9;59%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;61;WSW;9;80%
Sandberg;Sunny;55;NE;7;26%
Santa Ana;Sunny;67;NNW;5;51%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;64;W;10;64%
Santa Maria;Sunny;64;WNW;7;60%
Santa Monica;Sunny;68;SW;7;45%
Santa Rosa;Cloudy;58;SSE;9;77%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;64;SW;5;48%
Santee;Sunny;73;W;12;26%
South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;50;SSW;10;24%
Stockton;Cloudy;59;SSE;7;66%
Thermal;Sunny;74;NNW;3;12%
Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;46;SW;9;29%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;62;N;3;21%
Ukiah;Cloudy;55;SSE;6;83%
Vacaville;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;83%
Van Nuys;Sunny;77;SE;3;13%
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;60;NNW;7;66%
Victorville;Sunny;59;Calm;0;26%
Visalia;Sunny;64;NNW;3;53%
Watsonville;Cloudy;61;WSW;6;55%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather