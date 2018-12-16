CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Sunday, December 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Cloudy;47;SSE;18;37%
Arcata;Rain;60;SSE;17;86%
Auburn;Cloudy;55;ESE;13;38%
Avalon;Sunny;57;W;8;89%
Bakersfield;Sunny;57;SE;8;59%
Beale AFB;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;75%
Big Bear City;Sunny;50;W;6;29%
Bishop;Mostly cloudy;43;W;3;38%
Blue Canyon;Cloudy;42;SSE;7;37%
Blythe;Sunny;61;NW;3;40%
Burbank;Mostly sunny;64;SE;3;40%
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;61;E;5;55%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;64;NW;1;52%
Campo;Sunny;68;Calm;0;16%
Carlsbad;Sunny;60;Calm;0;57%
Chico;Mostly cloudy w/ showers;55;SE;15;54%
China Lake;Partly sunny;50;SE;3;37%
Chino;Sunny;66;N;2;31%
Concord;Cloudy;60;SSW;8;61%
Corona;Mostly sunny;61;Calm;3;47%
Crescent City;Rain;55;S;20;92%
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;51;W;9;42%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;40;Calm;0;75%
El Centro;Sunny;61;NW;9;40%
Eureka;Rain;60;S;16;80%
Fairfield;Showers;49;ESE;3;94%
Fresno;Mostly sunny;55;SSE;9;63%
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;60;N;5;53%
Hanford;Mostly sunny;54;ESE;5;77%
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;59;N;5;61%
Hayward;Cloudy;60;SSE;14;59%
Imperial;Sunny;61;NW;9;40%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;62;NNE;5;67%
Lancaster;Mostly sunny;45;Calm;0;57%
Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;57;S;6;68%
Lincoln;Cloudy;50;ESE;3;66%
Livermore;Cloudy;51;ESE;3;82%
Lompoc;Partly sunny;54;NNE;5;80%
Long Beach;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;59%
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;59%
Los Angeles;Sunny;64;E;3;36%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;64;E;3;36%
Madera;Partly sunny;59;S;9;61%
Mammoth;Showers;45;SSE;14;89%
Marysville;Cloudy;50;SE;9;71%
Mather AFB;Intermittent clouds;55;SE;7;76%
Merced;Mostly sunny;51;S;7;82%
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;51;S;7;82%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;66;Calm;0;53%
Modesto;Cloudy;54;SE;9;74%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;59;SE;15;71%
Mojave;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;32%
Montague;Cloudy;51;S;22;63%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;57;ESE;3;71%
Mount Shasta;Showers;40;ESE;5;96%
Napa County;Cloudy;57;SE;4;82%
Needles;Sunny;58;Calm;0;26%
North Island;Partly sunny;64;N;7;64%
Oakland;Cloudy;60;SE;10;76%
Oceanside;Sunny;60;Calm;0;57%
Ontario;Sunny;66;N;2;31%
Oroville;Cloudy;51;E;9;68%
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;59;ENE;7;43%
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;23%
Palmdale;Mostly sunny;49;Calm;0;45%
Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;48;NE;6;82%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;58;NNE;3;53%
Porterville;Sunny;58;SE;3;57%
Ramona;Sunny;64;N;3;33%
Redding;Showers;50;W;3;89%
Riverside;Mostly sunny;59;W;3;31%
Riverside March;Sunny;61;SE;6;27%
Sacramento;Cloudy;51;SE;6;76%
Sacramento International;Cloudy;50;SE;12;79%
Salinas;Cloudy;54;SSE;16;71%
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;63;SW;3;31%
San Carlos;Showers;60;SE;6;70%
San Diego;Partly sunny;64;N;7;64%
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;49%
San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;63;NW;5;64%
San Francisco;Cloudy;59;SSE;10;82%
San Jose;Cloudy;59;S;10;61%
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;56;W;6;80%
San Nicolas Island;Sunny;60;NE;3;85%
Sandberg;Sunny;55;ENE;7;29%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;1;65%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;61;SE;9;77%
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;58;NNW;9;77%
Santa Monica;Sunny;63;S;5;55%
Santa Rosa;Cloudy;57;SSE;10;86%
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;55;SW;6;66%
Santee;Sunny;63;Calm;0;41%
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;49;S;13;34%
Stockton;Cloudy;55;E;7;74%
Thermal;Mostly sunny;65;N;5;27%
Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;46;SSW;21;42%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;62;WSW;3;23%
Ukiah;Cloudy;55;SSE;13;89%
Vacaville;Cloudy;50;SSE;6;89%
Van Nuys;Sunny;62;N;3;36%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;57;NW;12;82%
Victorville;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;39%
Visalia;Sunny;55;SSE;8;68%
Watsonville;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;68%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather