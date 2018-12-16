CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM PST Sunday, December 16, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;47;SSE;18;37%

Arcata;Rain;60;SSE;17;86%

Auburn;Cloudy;55;ESE;13;38%

Avalon;Sunny;57;W;8;89%

Bakersfield;Sunny;57;SE;8;59%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;75%

Big Bear City;Sunny;50;W;6;29%

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;43;W;3;38%

Blue Canyon;Cloudy;42;SSE;7;37%

Blythe;Sunny;61;NW;3;40%

Burbank;Mostly sunny;64;SE;3;40%

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;61;E;5;55%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;64;NW;1;52%

Campo;Sunny;68;Calm;0;16%

Carlsbad;Sunny;60;Calm;0;57%

Chico;Mostly cloudy w/ showers;55;SE;15;54%

China Lake;Partly sunny;50;SE;3;37%

Chino;Sunny;66;N;2;31%

Concord;Cloudy;60;SSW;8;61%

Corona;Mostly sunny;61;Calm;3;47%

Crescent City;Rain;55;S;20;92%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;51;W;9;42%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;40;Calm;0;75%

El Centro;Sunny;61;NW;9;40%

Eureka;Rain;60;S;16;80%

Fairfield;Showers;49;ESE;3;94%

Fresno;Mostly sunny;55;SSE;9;63%

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;60;N;5;53%

Hanford;Mostly sunny;54;ESE;5;77%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;59;N;5;61%

Hayward;Cloudy;60;SSE;14;59%

Imperial;Sunny;61;NW;9;40%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;62;NNE;5;67%

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;45;Calm;0;57%

Lemoore Nas;Partly sunny;57;S;6;68%

Lincoln;Cloudy;50;ESE;3;66%

Livermore;Cloudy;51;ESE;3;82%

Lompoc;Partly sunny;54;NNE;5;80%

Long Beach;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;59%

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;59;Calm;0;59%

Los Angeles;Sunny;64;E;3;36%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;64;E;3;36%

Madera;Partly sunny;59;S;9;61%

Mammoth;Showers;45;SSE;14;89%

Marysville;Cloudy;50;SE;9;71%

Mather AFB;Intermittent clouds;55;SE;7;76%

Merced;Mostly sunny;51;S;7;82%

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;51;S;7;82%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;66;Calm;0;53%

Modesto;Cloudy;54;SE;9;74%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;59;SE;15;71%

Mojave;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;32%

Montague;Cloudy;51;S;22;63%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;57;ESE;3;71%

Mount Shasta;Showers;40;ESE;5;96%

Napa County;Cloudy;57;SE;4;82%

Needles;Sunny;58;Calm;0;26%

North Island;Partly sunny;64;N;7;64%

Oakland;Cloudy;60;SE;10;76%

Oceanside;Sunny;60;Calm;0;57%

Ontario;Sunny;66;N;2;31%

Oroville;Cloudy;51;E;9;68%

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;59;ENE;7;43%

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;23%

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;49;Calm;0;45%

Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy;48;NE;6;82%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;58;NNE;3;53%

Porterville;Sunny;58;SE;3;57%

Ramona;Sunny;64;N;3;33%

Redding;Showers;50;W;3;89%

Riverside;Mostly sunny;59;W;3;31%

Riverside March;Sunny;61;SE;6;27%

Sacramento;Cloudy;51;SE;6;76%

Sacramento International;Cloudy;50;SE;12;79%

Salinas;Cloudy;54;SSE;16;71%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;63;SW;3;31%

San Carlos;Showers;60;SE;6;70%

San Diego;Partly sunny;64;N;7;64%

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;49%

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;63;NW;5;64%

San Francisco;Cloudy;59;SSE;10;82%

San Jose;Cloudy;59;S;10;61%

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;56;W;6;80%

San Nicolas Island;Sunny;60;NE;3;85%

Sandberg;Sunny;55;ENE;7;29%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;66;Calm;1;65%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;61;SE;9;77%

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;58;NNW;9;77%

Santa Monica;Sunny;63;S;5;55%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;57;SSE;10;86%

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;55;SW;6;66%

Santee;Sunny;63;Calm;0;41%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;49;S;13;34%

Stockton;Cloudy;55;E;7;74%

Thermal;Mostly sunny;65;N;5;27%

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;46;SSW;21;42%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;62;WSW;3;23%

Ukiah;Cloudy;55;SSE;13;89%

Vacaville;Cloudy;50;SSE;6;89%

Van Nuys;Sunny;62;N;3;36%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;57;NW;12;82%

Victorville;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;39%

Visalia;Sunny;55;SSE;8;68%

Watsonville;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;68%

