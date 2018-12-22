CA Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM PST Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;78%

Arcata;Cloudy;49;E;4;83%

Auburn;Cloudy;48;N;5;87%

Avalon;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;72%

Bakersfield;Cloudy;54;SSW;5;77%

Beale AFB;Cloudy;50;SSE;3;83%

Big Bear City;Sunny;50;E;10;34%

Bishop;Partly sunny;52;Calm;0;27%

Blue Canyon;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;18%

Blythe;Mostly sunny;67;NNE;2;40%

Burbank;Sunny;65;WSW;3;49%

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;62;W;3;72%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;66;Calm;1;46%

Campo;Mostly sunny;71;N;3;19%

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;65;Calm;0;50%

Chico;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;81%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;31%

Chino;Sunny;68;ESE;1;42%

Concord;Partly sunny;55;SSE;3;54%

Corona;Mostly sunny;62;W;1;57%

Crescent City;Cloudy;43;ESE;5;79%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;60;WNW;3;33%

Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;50;Calm;0;50%

El Centro;Mostly sunny;63;Calm;0;53%

Eureka;Cloudy;51;ESE;6;79%

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;65%

Fresno;Cloudy;54;NE;5;86%

Fullerton;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;53%

Hanford;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;89%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;61;W;5;75%

Hayward;Partly sunny;56;W;9;59%

Imperial;Mostly sunny;63;Calm;0;53%

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;63;WNW;5;69%

Lancaster;Sunny;55;Calm;0;41%

Lemoore Nas;Cloudy;54;NW;3;80%

Lincoln;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;100%

Livermore;Partly sunny;56;E;6;40%

Lompoc;Sunny;60;Calm;0;72%

Long Beach;Partly sunny;61;Calm;0;72%

Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;72%

Los Angeles;Sunny;66;Calm;0;49%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;66;Calm;0;49%

Madera;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;77%

Mammoth;Cloudy;37;SSW;2;56%

Marysville;Cloudy;49;SSE;6;83%

Mather AFB;Cloudy;50;SE;5;87%

Merced;Cloudy;53;NW;6;76%

Merced (airport);Cloudy;53;NW;6;76%

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;68;N;3;45%

Modesto;Mostly cloudy;53;N;3;54%

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;57;N;6;50%

Mojave;Sunny;59;ENE;3;31%

Montague;Cloudy;29;SSW;5;92%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;54;SW;3;86%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;32;N;5;85%

Napa County;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;1;70%

Needles;Sunny;62;NNE;8;34%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;7;67%

Oakland;Partly sunny;55;NW;4;73%

Oceanside;Partly sunny;65;Calm;0;50%

Ontario;Sunny;68;ESE;1;42%

Oroville;Cloudy;47;SSW;5;89%

Oxnard;Cloudy;60;SSW;3;83%

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;68;S;3;30%

Palmdale;Sunny;54;N;3;46%

Paso Robles;Cloudy;54;E;12;80%

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;10;74%

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;5;81%

Ramona;Sunny;68;WNW;6;27%

Redding;Cloudy;50;NNW;3;52%

Riverside;Sunny;61;Calm;0;44%

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;61;Calm;0;44%

Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;3;73%

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;6;82%

Salinas;Mostly sunny;60;E;8;74%

San Bernardino;Sunny;61;N;1;37%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;55;N;3;54%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;7;67%

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;64;Calm;0;51%

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;66;WNW;5;49%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;54;ENE;4;68%

San Jose;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;58%

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;64;WSW;1;53%

San Nicolas Island;Cloudy;61;W;7;86%

Sandberg;Sunny;56;E;21;34%

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;66;W;2;66%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;62;S;5;77%

Santa Maria;Sunny;62;Calm;0;59%

Santa Monica;Sunny;64;Calm;0;57%

Santa Rosa;Fog;47;Calm;0;86%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;57;S;5;76%

Santee;Mostly sunny;64;Calm;0;31%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;69%

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;6;66%

Thermal;Partly sunny;67;Calm;0;35%

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;35;NNW;5;67%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;63;NW;3;33%

Ukiah;Cloudy;43;N;3;79%

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;52%

Van Nuys;Sunny;65;Calm;0;48%

Vandenberg AFB;Sunny;59;WNW;5;78%

Victorville;Sunny;60;Calm;0;38%

Visalia;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%

Watsonville;Sunny;59;E;10;55%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather