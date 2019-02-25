CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PST Sunday, February 24, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Cloudy;38;WSW;6;67%
Arcata;Rain;53;SE;12;84%
Auburn;Cloudy;51;N;6;57%
Avalon;Mostly sunny;53;W;10;68%
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;62;W;3;30%
Beale AFB;Showers;55;S;7;61%
Big Bear City;Sunny;38;ENE;5;54%
Bishop;Mostly sunny;54;SSE;7;25%
Blue Canyon;Cloudy;35;S;12;69%
Blythe;Sunny;62;N;7;23%
Burbank;Mostly sunny;65;SSE;12;34%
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;63;W;10;45%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;63;WSW;9;48%
Campo;Sunny;57;E;14;25%
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;59;W;10;64%
Chico;Cloudy;52;SE;18;61%
China Lake;Mostly sunny;59;Calm;0;20%
Chino;Mostly sunny;60;WSW;8;38%
Concord;Cloudy;56;W;9;59%
Corona;Sunny;66;W;12;30%
Crescent City;Showers;49;S;23;100%
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;58;ENE;3;20%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;59;S;5;24%
El Centro;Sunny;60;WNW;5;24%
Eureka;Showers;53;SSE;12;83%
Fairfield;Cloudy;56;SW;9;57%
Fresno;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;40%
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;69;W;4;21%
Hanford;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;39%
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;61;W;13;45%
Hayward;Cloudy;56;WNW;9;61%
Imperial;Sunny;60;WNW;5;24%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;60;NW;13;57%
Lancaster;Sunny;58;Calm;0;22%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;5;45%
Lincoln;Cloudy;55;SW;6;58%
Livermore;Cloudy;57;NW;8;54%
Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;58;W;13;64%
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;64;NW;13;29%
Los Alamitos;Sunny;64;NW;13;29%
Los Angeles;Sunny;61;Calm;0;39%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;61;Calm;0;39%
Madera;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;41%
Mammoth;Cloudy;37;SSW;15;75%
Marysville;Showers;54;S;9;63%
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;55;SE;5;54%
Merced;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;43%
Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;43%
Miramar Mcas;Sunny;59;WNW;12;47%
Modesto;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;37%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;55;NNW;12;63%
Mojave;Mostly sunny;55;S;6;28%
Montague;Cloudy;47;S;23;53%
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;54;WNW;7;66%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;36;ESE;9;85%
Napa County;Cloudy;53;W;11;70%
Needles;Sunny;64;NE;8;21%
North Island;Mostly sunny;65;NW;14;39%
Oakland;Cloudy;55;SW;7;70%
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;59;W;10;64%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;60;WSW;8;38%
Oroville;Showers;53;SSE;10;63%
Oxnard;Partly sunny;59;W;13;64%
Palm Springs;Sunny;67;N;6;23%
Palmdale;Sunny;56;SE;5;30%
Paso Robles;Sunny;64;Calm;0;28%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;58;W;12;66%
Porterville;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;40%
Ramona;Sunny;58;W;14;45%
Redding;Showers;45;WNW;5;92%
Riverside;Partly sunny;66;W;8;23%
Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;3;30%
Sacramento;Cloudy;56;SSE;3;59%
Sacramento International;Cloudy;55;S;8;63%
Salinas;Mostly sunny;57;WNW;10;57%
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;64;SW;9;25%
San Carlos;Cloudy;55;W;12;54%
San Diego;Mostly sunny;65;NW;14;39%
San Diego Brown;Sunny;58;WNW;9;61%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;60;WNW;13;40%
San Francisco;Cloudy;54;SW;8;68%
San Jose;Cloudy;57;NW;8;61%
San Luis Obispo;Sunny;57;NW;16;59%
San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;57;SW;11;69%
Sandberg;Sunny;48;N;9;40%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;61;SW;8;51%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;60;N;3;43%
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;58;WNW;14;66%
Santa Monica;Sunny;59;WSW;10;47%
Santa Rosa;Cloudy;53;SSW;3;68%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;61;W;10;59%
Santee;Sunny;61;W;12;38%
South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;37;SSW;10;40%
Stockton;Cloudy;59;N;3;47%
Thermal;Sunny;70;SSE;7;15%
Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;37;SSW;15;48%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;59;SSW;4;28%
Ukiah;Cloudy;50;SE;3;86%
Vacaville;Cloudy;56;SSW;6;57%
Van Nuys;Sunny;72;W;7;20%
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;55;NNW;15;76%
Victorville;Sunny;57;Calm;0;30%
Visalia;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;45%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;9;71%
