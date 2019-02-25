CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PST Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Cloudy;38;WSW;6;67%

Arcata;Rain;53;SE;12;84%

Auburn;Cloudy;51;N;6;57%

Avalon;Mostly sunny;53;W;10;68%

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;62;W;3;30%

Beale AFB;Showers;55;S;7;61%

Big Bear City;Sunny;38;ENE;5;54%

Bishop;Mostly sunny;54;SSE;7;25%

Blue Canyon;Cloudy;35;S;12;69%

Blythe;Sunny;62;N;7;23%

Burbank;Mostly sunny;65;SSE;12;34%

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;63;W;10;45%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;63;WSW;9;48%

Campo;Sunny;57;E;14;25%

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;59;W;10;64%

Chico;Cloudy;52;SE;18;61%

China Lake;Mostly sunny;59;Calm;0;20%

Chino;Mostly sunny;60;WSW;8;38%

Concord;Cloudy;56;W;9;59%

Corona;Sunny;66;W;12;30%

Crescent City;Showers;49;S;23;100%

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;58;ENE;3;20%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;59;S;5;24%

El Centro;Sunny;60;WNW;5;24%

Eureka;Showers;53;SSE;12;83%

Fairfield;Cloudy;56;SW;9;57%

Fresno;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;40%

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;69;W;4;21%

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;39%

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;61;W;13;45%

Hayward;Cloudy;56;WNW;9;61%

Imperial;Sunny;60;WNW;5;24%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;60;NW;13;57%

Lancaster;Sunny;58;Calm;0;22%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;5;45%

Lincoln;Cloudy;55;SW;6;58%

Livermore;Cloudy;57;NW;8;54%

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;58;W;13;64%

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;64;NW;13;29%

Los Alamitos;Sunny;64;NW;13;29%

Los Angeles;Sunny;61;Calm;0;39%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;61;Calm;0;39%

Madera;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;41%

Mammoth;Cloudy;37;SSW;15;75%

Marysville;Showers;54;S;9;63%

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;55;SE;5;54%

Merced;Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;43%

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;60;Calm;0;43%

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;59;WNW;12;47%

Modesto;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;37%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;55;NNW;12;63%

Mojave;Mostly sunny;55;S;6;28%

Montague;Cloudy;47;S;23;53%

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;54;WNW;7;66%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;36;ESE;9;85%

Napa County;Cloudy;53;W;11;70%

Needles;Sunny;64;NE;8;21%

North Island;Mostly sunny;65;NW;14;39%

Oakland;Cloudy;55;SW;7;70%

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;59;W;10;64%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;60;WSW;8;38%

Oroville;Showers;53;SSE;10;63%

Oxnard;Partly sunny;59;W;13;64%

Palm Springs;Sunny;67;N;6;23%

Palmdale;Sunny;56;SE;5;30%

Paso Robles;Sunny;64;Calm;0;28%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;58;W;12;66%

Porterville;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;0;40%

Ramona;Sunny;58;W;14;45%

Redding;Showers;45;WNW;5;92%

Riverside;Partly sunny;66;W;8;23%

Riverside March;Mostly cloudy;63;WNW;3;30%

Sacramento;Cloudy;56;SSE;3;59%

Sacramento International;Cloudy;55;S;8;63%

Salinas;Mostly sunny;57;WNW;10;57%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;64;SW;9;25%

San Carlos;Cloudy;55;W;12;54%

San Diego;Mostly sunny;65;NW;14;39%

San Diego Brown;Sunny;58;WNW;9;61%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;60;WNW;13;40%

San Francisco;Cloudy;54;SW;8;68%

San Jose;Cloudy;57;NW;8;61%

San Luis Obispo;Sunny;57;NW;16;59%

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;57;SW;11;69%

Sandberg;Sunny;48;N;9;40%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;61;SW;8;51%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;60;N;3;43%

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;58;WNW;14;66%

Santa Monica;Sunny;59;WSW;10;47%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;53;SSW;3;68%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;61;W;10;59%

Santee;Sunny;61;W;12;38%

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy;37;SSW;10;40%

Stockton;Cloudy;59;N;3;47%

Thermal;Sunny;70;SSE;7;15%

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy;37;SSW;15;48%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;59;SSW;4;28%

Ukiah;Cloudy;50;SE;3;86%

Vacaville;Cloudy;56;SSW;6;57%

Van Nuys;Sunny;72;W;7;20%

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;55;NNW;15;76%

Victorville;Sunny;57;Calm;0;30%

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;45%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;9;71%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather