CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 25, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Thunderstorms;80;SSE;12;29%

Arcata;Mostly sunny;63;WNW;4;69%

Auburn;Mostly cloudy;90;W;7;29%

Avalon;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;9;53%

Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;100;NNW;12;23%

Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;93;SW;4;34%

Big Bear City;Sunny;81;W;6;16%

Bishop;Partly sunny;96;SSW;9;9%

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;77;W;9;41%

Blythe;Cloudy;116;SSW;4;11%

Burbank;Sunny;92;S;10;35%

Camarillo;Sunny;81;W;12;53%

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;89;W;8;57%

Campo;Mostly sunny;98;WNW;15;23%

Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;79;W;10;76%

Chico;Mostly cloudy;91;S;7;31%

China Lake;Sunny;103;W;15;9%

Chino;Sunny;97;WSW;6;36%

Concord;Partly sunny;87;W;13;39%

Corona;Sunny;93;WNW;16;43%

Crescent City;Partly sunny;61;S;8;77%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;107;E;12;11%

Edwards AFB;Sunny;96;WSW;12;17%

El Centro;Mostly cloudy;114;NNW;3;11%

Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;NW;4;62%

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;85;WSW;7;42%

Fresno;Partly sunny;98;NW;8;26%

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;90;N;6;41%

Hanford;Partly sunny;98;NNW;5;31%

Hawthorne;Sunny;77;W;15;66%

Hayward;Partly sunny;76;WNW;13;53%

Imperial;Mostly cloudy;114;NNW;3;11%

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;80;W;10;61%

Lancaster;Sunny;98;SW;15;18%

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;100;NE;9;25%

Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;91;WSW;6;27%

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;85;W;17;42%

Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;W;14;70%

Long Beach;Sunny;82;WNW;15;54%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;82;WNW;15;54%

Los Angeles;Sunny;80;N;6;55%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;80;N;6;55%

Madera;Partly sunny;96;WNW;10;33%

Mammoth;Cloudy;86;SW;9;19%

Marysville;Mostly cloudy;94;N;6;28%

Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;91;W;10;29%

Merced;Partly sunny;95;N;12;33%

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;95;N;12;33%

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;82;WNW;9;62%

Modesto;Mostly cloudy;91;NW;10;37%

Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;5;69%

Mojave;Sunny;95;WSW;11;15%

Montague;Cloudy;91;NNW;6;20%

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;73;W;12;61%

Mount Shasta;Cloudy;85;Calm;0;33%

Napa County;Partly sunny;76;S;16;59%

Needles;Partly sunny;116;SW;16;6%

North Island;Mostly cloudy;78;WNW;12;68%

Oakland;Mostly sunny;73;W;5;80%

Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;79;W;10;76%

Ontario;Sunny;97;WSW;6;36%

Oroville;Mostly cloudy;93;S;6;34%

Oxnard;Sunny;74;W;17;73%

Palm Springs;Sunny;116;NW;17;10%

Palmdale;Sunny;99;WSW;21;15%

Paso Robles;Sunny;88;SSW;20;37%

Point Mugu;Sunny;75;W;12;68%

Porterville;Mostly sunny;99;WNW;8;31%

Ramona;Mostly sunny;91;W;13;37%

Redding;Cloudy;93;S;3;27%

Riverside;Sunny;97;W;20;32%

Riverside March;Sunny;94;W;7;33%

Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;91;SSW;7;29%

Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;93;SSW;8;28%

Salinas;Mostly sunny;70;NW;13;67%

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;100;WSW;9;16%

San Carlos;Partly sunny;75;N;14;64%

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;78;WNW;12;68%

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;83;W;10;60%

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;84;NW;9;54%

San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;WSW;7;90%

San Jose;Cloudy;77;NW;13;57%

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;76;NW;20;59%

San Nicolas Island;Fog;71;WNW;17;72%

Sandberg;Sunny;84;SSW;10;26%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;5;54%

Santa Barbara;Sunny;78;WSW;10;61%

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;73;NW;13;65%

Santa Monica;Sunny;74;WSW;10;70%

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;76;S;13;55%

Santa Ynez;Sunny;82;W;14;47%

Santee;Mostly sunny;90;W;17;35%

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;80;S;14;28%

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;93;NNW;12;36%

Thermal;Sunny;115;ESE;6;10%

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;79;W;13;33%

Twentynine Palms;Sunny;108;WSW;8;10%

Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;94;N;7;23%

Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;95;SSW;10;27%

Van Nuys;Sunny;91;SSE;9;39%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;70;WNW;8;71%

Victorville;Sunny;95;SSE;13;13%

Visalia;Mostly sunny;97;W;7;35%

Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;5;78%

