CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Thunderstorms;80;SSE;12;29%
Arcata;Mostly sunny;63;WNW;4;69%
Auburn;Mostly cloudy;90;W;7;29%
Avalon;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;9;53%
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;100;NNW;12;23%
Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy;93;SW;4;34%
Big Bear City;Sunny;81;W;6;16%
Bishop;Partly sunny;96;SSW;9;9%
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;77;W;9;41%
Blythe;Cloudy;116;SSW;4;11%
Burbank;Sunny;92;S;10;35%
Camarillo;Sunny;81;W;12;53%
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;89;W;8;57%
Campo;Mostly sunny;98;WNW;15;23%
Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;79;W;10;76%
Chico;Mostly cloudy;91;S;7;31%
China Lake;Sunny;103;W;15;9%
Chino;Sunny;97;WSW;6;36%
Concord;Partly sunny;87;W;13;39%
Corona;Sunny;93;WNW;16;43%
Crescent City;Partly sunny;61;S;8;77%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;107;E;12;11%
Edwards AFB;Sunny;96;WSW;12;17%
El Centro;Mostly cloudy;114;NNW;3;11%
Eureka;Mostly sunny;63;NW;4;62%
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;85;WSW;7;42%
Fresno;Partly sunny;98;NW;8;26%
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;90;N;6;41%
Hanford;Partly sunny;98;NNW;5;31%
Hawthorne;Sunny;77;W;15;66%
Hayward;Partly sunny;76;WNW;13;53%
Imperial;Mostly cloudy;114;NNW;3;11%
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;80;W;10;61%
Lancaster;Sunny;98;SW;15;18%
Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;100;NE;9;25%
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;91;WSW;6;27%
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;85;W;17;42%
Lompoc;Partly sunny;71;W;14;70%
Long Beach;Sunny;82;WNW;15;54%
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;82;WNW;15;54%
Los Angeles;Sunny;80;N;6;55%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;80;N;6;55%
Madera;Partly sunny;96;WNW;10;33%
Mammoth;Cloudy;86;SW;9;19%
Marysville;Mostly cloudy;94;N;6;28%
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;91;W;10;29%
Merced;Partly sunny;95;N;12;33%
Merced (airport);Partly sunny;95;N;12;33%
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;82;WNW;9;62%
Modesto;Mostly cloudy;91;NW;10;37%
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;5;69%
Mojave;Sunny;95;WSW;11;15%
Montague;Cloudy;91;NNW;6;20%
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;73;W;12;61%
Mount Shasta;Cloudy;85;Calm;0;33%
Napa County;Partly sunny;76;S;16;59%
Needles;Partly sunny;116;SW;16;6%
North Island;Mostly cloudy;78;WNW;12;68%
Oakland;Mostly sunny;73;W;5;80%
Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;79;W;10;76%
Ontario;Sunny;97;WSW;6;36%
Oroville;Mostly cloudy;93;S;6;34%
Oxnard;Sunny;74;W;17;73%
Palm Springs;Sunny;116;NW;17;10%
Palmdale;Sunny;99;WSW;21;15%
Paso Robles;Sunny;88;SSW;20;37%
Point Mugu;Sunny;75;W;12;68%
Porterville;Mostly sunny;99;WNW;8;31%
Ramona;Mostly sunny;91;W;13;37%
Redding;Cloudy;93;S;3;27%
Riverside;Sunny;97;W;20;32%
Riverside March;Sunny;94;W;7;33%
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;91;SSW;7;29%
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;93;SSW;8;28%
Salinas;Mostly sunny;70;NW;13;67%
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;100;WSW;9;16%
San Carlos;Partly sunny;75;N;14;64%
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;78;WNW;12;68%
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;83;W;10;60%
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;84;NW;9;54%
San Francisco;Partly sunny;70;WSW;7;90%
San Jose;Cloudy;77;NW;13;57%
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;76;NW;20;59%
San Nicolas Island;Fog;71;WNW;17;72%
Sandberg;Sunny;84;SSW;10;26%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;91;WSW;5;54%
Santa Barbara;Sunny;78;WSW;10;61%
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;73;NW;13;65%
Santa Monica;Sunny;74;WSW;10;70%
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;76;S;13;55%
Santa Ynez;Sunny;82;W;14;47%
Santee;Mostly sunny;90;W;17;35%
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;80;S;14;28%
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;93;NNW;12;36%
Thermal;Sunny;115;ESE;6;10%
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;79;W;13;33%
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;108;WSW;8;10%
Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;94;N;7;23%
Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;95;SSW;10;27%
Van Nuys;Sunny;91;SSE;9;39%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;70;WNW;8;71%
Victorville;Sunny;95;SSE;13;13%
Visalia;Mostly sunny;97;W;7;35%
Watsonville;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;5;78%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather