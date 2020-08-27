CA Current Conditions
CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Thursday, August 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Alturas;Sunny;47;Calm;0;89%
Arcata;Cloudy;53;NE;2;100%
Auburn;Sunny;66;E;3;63%
Avalon;Mostly sunny;71;NW;8;56%
Bakersfield;Sunny;73;Calm;0;58%
Beale AFB;Sunny;58;S;5;77%
Big Bear City;Sunny;52;W;3;50%
Bishop;Sunny;52;NNW;5;59%
Blue Canyon;Sunny;63;Calm;0;41%
Blythe;Cloudy;92;WSW;4;22%
Burbank;Sunny;71;Calm;0;70%
Camarillo;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;77%
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;69;N;2;89%
Campo;Mostly sunny;60;NE;6;55%
Carlsbad;Showers;67;E;3;100%
Chico;Sunny;66;Calm;0;72%
China Lake;Sunny;68;S;6;35%
Chino;Mostly sunny;67;NNE;2;72%
Concord;Mostly cloudy;57;S;13;83%
Corona;Sunny;63;Calm;0;90%
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;81;W;14;36%
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;71;SW;8;57%
El Centro;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;5;20%
Eureka;Cloudy;52;NNW;2;91%
Fairfield;Partly sunny;55;WSW;21;87%
Fresno;Sunny;69;NW;7;52%
Fullerton;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;72%
Hanford;Sunny;71;NW;7;47%
Hawthorne;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%
Hayward;Cloudy;60;W;5;74%
Imperial;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;5;20%
Imperial Beach;Fog;71;SSE;2;81%
Lancaster;Sunny;73;W;9;58%
Lemoore Nas;Sunny;65;W;5;48%
Lincoln;Sunny;55;SE;3;87%
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;3;83%
Lompoc;Cloudy;55;W;9;93%
Long Beach;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;80%
Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;80%
Los Angeles;Sunny;68;Calm;0;81%
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;68;Calm;0;81%
Madera;Sunny;61;WNW;5;69%
Mammoth;Sunny;58;N;4;64%
Marysville;Sunny;59;S;7;77%
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;55;S;3;87%
Merced;Sunny;62;NW;5;64%
Merced (airport);Sunny;62;NW;5;64%
Miramar Mcas;Fog;70;NNW;3;93%
Modesto;Sunny;62;NNW;7;69%
Moffett Nas;Cloudy;59;N;5;82%
Mojave;Sunny;77;W;21;43%
Montague;Sunny;60;N;3;51%
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;60;W;6;77%
Mount Shasta;Sunny;53;Calm;0;79%
Napa County;Cloudy;57;N;5;86%
Needles;Partly sunny;91;SW;6;13%
North Island;Cloudy;71;N;7;83%
Oakland;Cloudy;58;SSW;3;91%
Oceanside;Showers;67;E;3;100%
Ontario;Mostly sunny;67;NNE;2;72%
Oroville;Sunny;65;Calm;0;62%
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;62;NW;3;93%
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;84;SW;7;37%
Palmdale;Sunny;68;SSE;7;52%
Paso Robles;Cloudy;55;WNW;6;86%
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;61;N;5;89%
Porterville;Sunny;67;S;7;75%
Ramona;Sunny;61;Calm;0;86%
Redding;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;72%
Riverside;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;67%
Riverside March;Sunny;64;Calm;0;72%
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;56;S;8;86%
Sacramento International;Sunny;57;S;9;86%
Salinas;Cloudy;55;WNW;3;89%
San Bernardino;Sunny;69;NE;2;65%
San Carlos;Cloudy;57;W;3;87%
San Diego;Cloudy;71;N;7;83%
San Diego Brown;Fog;67;Calm;0;93%
San Diego Montgomery;Fog;69;NNW;5;89%
San Francisco;Cloudy;57;SW;4;90%
San Jose;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;77%
San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;56;WNW;9;96%
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;58;WNW;26;96%
Sandberg;Sunny;60;NNW;4;66%
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;68;NE;1;87%
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;63;NE;3;86%
Santa Maria;Showers;55;WNW;5;92%
Santa Monica;Sunny;66;Calm;0;86%
Santa Rosa;Cloudy;54;ENE;3;92%
Santa Ynez;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;93%
Santee;Fog;66;NW;5;88%
South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;42;SSW;5;85%
Stockton;Sunny;60;NW;5;72%
Thermal;Sunny;93;NW;7;19%
Truckee-Tahoe;Fog;44;WNW;2;95%
Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;82;W;4;31%
Ukiah;Sunny;54;SSE;3;80%
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;57;SW;5;80%
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;72%
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;54;N;12;100%
Victorville;Sunny;67;Calm;0;60%
Visalia;Sunny;66;WSW;3;69%
Watsonville;Showers;56;NNE;2;99%
_____
