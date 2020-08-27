CA Current Conditions

CA Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM PDT Thursday, August 27, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Alturas;Sunny;47;Calm;0;89%

Arcata;Cloudy;53;NE;2;100%

Auburn;Sunny;66;E;3;63%

Avalon;Mostly sunny;71;NW;8;56%

Bakersfield;Sunny;73;Calm;0;58%

Beale AFB;Sunny;58;S;5;77%

Big Bear City;Sunny;52;W;3;50%

Bishop;Sunny;52;NNW;5;59%

Blue Canyon;Sunny;63;Calm;0;41%

Blythe;Cloudy;92;WSW;4;22%

Burbank;Sunny;71;Calm;0;70%

Camarillo;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;77%

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;69;N;2;89%

Campo;Mostly sunny;60;NE;6;55%

Carlsbad;Showers;67;E;3;100%

Chico;Sunny;66;Calm;0;72%

China Lake;Sunny;68;S;6;35%

Chino;Mostly sunny;67;NNE;2;72%

Concord;Mostly cloudy;57;S;13;83%

Corona;Sunny;63;Calm;0;90%

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny;81;W;14;36%

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;71;SW;8;57%

El Centro;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;5;20%

Eureka;Cloudy;52;NNW;2;91%

Fairfield;Partly sunny;55;WSW;21;87%

Fresno;Sunny;69;NW;7;52%

Fullerton;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;72%

Hanford;Sunny;71;NW;7;47%

Hawthorne;Sunny;68;Calm;0;83%

Hayward;Cloudy;60;W;5;74%

Imperial;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;5;20%

Imperial Beach;Fog;71;SSE;2;81%

Lancaster;Sunny;73;W;9;58%

Lemoore Nas;Sunny;65;W;5;48%

Lincoln;Sunny;55;SE;3;87%

Livermore;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;3;83%

Lompoc;Cloudy;55;W;9;93%

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;80%

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;69;Calm;0;80%

Los Angeles;Sunny;68;Calm;0;81%

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;68;Calm;0;81%

Madera;Sunny;61;WNW;5;69%

Mammoth;Sunny;58;N;4;64%

Marysville;Sunny;59;S;7;77%

Mather AFB;Partly sunny;55;S;3;87%

Merced;Sunny;62;NW;5;64%

Merced (airport);Sunny;62;NW;5;64%

Miramar Mcas;Fog;70;NNW;3;93%

Modesto;Sunny;62;NNW;7;69%

Moffett Nas;Cloudy;59;N;5;82%

Mojave;Sunny;77;W;21;43%

Montague;Sunny;60;N;3;51%

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy;60;W;6;77%

Mount Shasta;Sunny;53;Calm;0;79%

Napa County;Cloudy;57;N;5;86%

Needles;Partly sunny;91;SW;6;13%

North Island;Cloudy;71;N;7;83%

Oakland;Cloudy;58;SSW;3;91%

Oceanside;Showers;67;E;3;100%

Ontario;Mostly sunny;67;NNE;2;72%

Oroville;Sunny;65;Calm;0;62%

Oxnard;Mostly sunny;62;NW;3;93%

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;84;SW;7;37%

Palmdale;Sunny;68;SSE;7;52%

Paso Robles;Cloudy;55;WNW;6;86%

Point Mugu;Partly sunny;61;N;5;89%

Porterville;Sunny;67;S;7;75%

Ramona;Sunny;61;Calm;0;86%

Redding;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;72%

Riverside;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;67%

Riverside March;Sunny;64;Calm;0;72%

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;56;S;8;86%

Sacramento International;Sunny;57;S;9;86%

Salinas;Cloudy;55;WNW;3;89%

San Bernardino;Sunny;69;NE;2;65%

San Carlos;Cloudy;57;W;3;87%

San Diego;Cloudy;71;N;7;83%

San Diego Brown;Fog;67;Calm;0;93%

San Diego Montgomery;Fog;69;NNW;5;89%

San Francisco;Cloudy;57;SW;4;90%

San Jose;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;77%

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy;56;WNW;9;96%

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;58;WNW;26;96%

Sandberg;Sunny;60;NNW;4;66%

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;68;NE;1;87%

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;63;NE;3;86%

Santa Maria;Showers;55;WNW;5;92%

Santa Monica;Sunny;66;Calm;0;86%

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;54;ENE;3;92%

Santa Ynez;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;93%

Santee;Fog;66;NW;5;88%

South Lake Tahoe;Sunny;42;SSW;5;85%

Stockton;Sunny;60;NW;5;72%

Thermal;Sunny;93;NW;7;19%

Truckee-Tahoe;Fog;44;WNW;2;95%

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;82;W;4;31%

Ukiah;Sunny;54;SSE;3;80%

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;57;SW;5;80%

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;68;Calm;0;72%

Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy;54;N;12;100%

Victorville;Sunny;67;Calm;0;60%

Visalia;Sunny;66;WSW;3;69%

Watsonville;Showers;56;NNE;2;99%

