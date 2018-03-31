CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

792 FPUS56 KEKA 312109

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ101-011215-

Coastal Del Norte-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

Northwest wind around 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

55 to 66. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 56 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

55 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 46 56 45 57 / 0 10 30 10

Klamath 46 59 44 60 / 10 10 30 10

CAZ102-011215-

Del Norte Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

52 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs 51 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

53 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 51 to 65. Lows 41 to

51.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 44 64 42 62 / 0 0 30 10

CAZ103-011215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 38 to 48. West wind around

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 54 to 64. North wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 65. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

Highs 55 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 67. Lows

43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 42 59 43 57 / 10 10 30 10

Arcata 45 58 45 57 / 10 10 30 10

Eureka 43 56 45 55 / 10 10 30 10

Fortuna 44 61 45 58 / 10 10 30 10

CAZ104-011215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

54 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 54 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

53 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 42 64 43 60 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ105-011215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

55 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 42 70 41 68 / 0 0 20 10

Hoopa 43 67 43 65 / 0 0 30 10

Willow Creek 43 68 43 65 / 0 0 20 10

CAZ106-011215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 38 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 53 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 56 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 54 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 43 69 44 66 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ107-011215-

Northern Trinity-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 38 64 36 60 / 0 0 10 10

Weaverville 40 68 38 66 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ108-011215-

Southern Trinity-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

57 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 57 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 64.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 37 66 38 64 / 0 0 10 10

Ruth 37 64 37 63 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ109-011215-

Mendocino Coast-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to

51. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

56 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 57 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 55 to

65. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 44 60 47 60 / 10 10 0 0

Point Arena 46 56 47 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ110-011215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

60 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 42 68 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 43 67 41 65 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 42 69 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ111-011215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 64.

Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 43 69 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ112-011215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

61 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 63 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 44 69 44 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ113-011215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

40 to 50. Highs 61 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

56 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 46 72 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

