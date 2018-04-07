CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for the rest of today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-080900-

Coastal Del Norte-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Windy.

Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Windy. Lows

42 to 52. South wind 15 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to

62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 48 57 / 30 20 40

Klamath 55 47 57 / 30 40 60

$$

CAZ102-080900-

Del Norte Interior-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread rain showers. Windy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Snow level 4500 feet. Southwest

wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers through the night. Widespread

snow showers overnight. Windy. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 44 59 / 70 80 70

$$

CAZ103-080900-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Breezy.

Highs 52 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs 53 to 63. West wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 37 to 47. North

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 70. North wind

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 45 58 / 20 30 30

Arcata 56 46 58 / 20 30 30

Eureka 57 47 57 / 10 30 30

Fortuna 57 46 58 / 20 20 40

$$

CAZ104-080900-

Southwestern Humboldt-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Breezy. Lows

39 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 51 to 63. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 57 43 60 / 40 40 20

$$

CAZ105-080900-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous rain showers. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Snow level 4500 feet. Southwest

wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers in the evening, then numerous

rain showers and snow showers overnight. Breezy. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Lows 35 to 45.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 55 43 62 / 90 100 50

Hoopa 58 45 63 / 70 80 30

Willow Creek 58 44 63 / 70 70 20

$$

CAZ106-080900-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Near

steady temperature around 50. Snow level 5000 feet. Southwest

wind around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 51 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 65 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 58 43 63 / 30 40 20

$$

CAZ107-080900-

Northern Trinity-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level

5000 feet. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers. Snow

level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest wind around

20 mph in the evening. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 49 35 57 / 10 10 10

Weaverville 55 37 61 / 20 20 10

$$

CAZ108-080900-

Southern Trinity-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous rain showers and snow showers. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level 5000 feet.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Breezy. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest

wind 20 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 43 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 55 36 61 / 30 20 10

Ruth 50 35 58 / 70 50 30

$$

CAZ109-080900-

Mendocino Coast-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Highs

52 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 48.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 71. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 44 57 / 10 10 20

Point Arena 56 48 56 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ110-080900-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs

49 to 59. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 69 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 55 42 60 / 50 40 30

Laytonville 54 39 62 / 60 40 30

Willits 53 39 61 / 50 30 10

$$

CAZ111-080900-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Numerous rain showers and snow showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Southwest wind around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest

wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers and snow showers in the morning.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to

59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 39 64 / 40 30 20

$$

CAZ112-080900-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs

53 to 63.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to

62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 42 62 / 30 20 20

$$

CAZ113-080900-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

1059 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Highs

50 to 60. West wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 55 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 43 65 / 20 20 10

$$

