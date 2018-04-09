CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018

_____

938 FPUS56 KEKA 092130

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-101230-

Coastal Del Norte-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 65. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 50 56 48 53 / 40 90 30 100

Klamath 50 56 47 53 / 30 90 30 100

$$

CAZ102-101230-

Del Norte Interior-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 57. South wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level

4000 feet overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

South wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet

overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

48 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 50 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 48 57 45 52 / 30 100 30 100

$$

CAZ103-101230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to

54. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to

15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 37 to 47. West wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 52 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 49 56 44 54 / 30 90 30 100

Arcata 50 56 46 54 / 30 90 30 100

Eureka 50 56 47 54 / 30 90 20 100

Fortuna 50 58 46 54 / 30 90 10 100

$$

CAZ104-101230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to

52. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 60. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 45 to 55. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 36 to 46. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs

45 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

53 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48. Highs 48 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 46 57 42 53 / 30 90 10 100

$$

CAZ105-101230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain overnight. Snow level 4500 to

5000 feet. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 42 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet

overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 47 61 43 54 / 30 90 30 100

Hoopa 48 60 44 54 / 30 90 30 100

Willow Creek 48 60 44 53 / 30 90 20 100

$$

CAZ106-101230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 44 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Highs 42 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 47 59 43 54 / 30 90 10 100

$$

CAZ107-101230-

Northern Trinity-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

through the night. Snow level 5500 feet falling to 4500 feet

overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs 38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs 51 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 45 54 37 46 / 20 80 30 100

Weaverville 47 58 39 50 / 20 70 20 100

$$

CAZ108-101230-

Southern Trinity-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening. Snow level

6000 feet in the evening. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

40 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 47 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 44 59 38 51 / 20 80 10 100

Ruth 41 54 36 47 / 20 80 10 100

$$

CAZ109-101230-

Mendocino Coast-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

43 to 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind around

10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to

58. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 39 to 49. Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 48 56 45 54 / 10 90 10 100

Point Arena 49 55 47 54 / 10 70 10 70

$$

CAZ110-101230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. At higher elevation, south

wind up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

3000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 46 56 42 51 / 20 90 10 100

Laytonville 43 56 40 51 / 20 80 10 100

Willits 46 57 39 53 / 10 80 10 90

$$

CAZ111-101230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows

39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs

40 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

4500 feet falling to 3000 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 44 59 41 53 / 20 80 10 90

$$

CAZ112-101230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 48 59 42 56 / 10 80 10 90

$$

CAZ113-101230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

230 PM PDT Mon Apr 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 3000 feet overnight.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 55 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 49 60 44 57 / 10 80 10 80

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast