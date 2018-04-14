CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

662 FPUS56 KEKA 142109

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ101-151215-

Coastal Del Norte-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows

37 to 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60. South wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Lows

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 48 53 43 52 / 70 100 60 70

Klamath 47 52 42 51 / 50 100 70 60

CAZ102-151215-

Del Norte Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

South wind 20 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 27 to

37.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Snow

level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69. Lows

33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 44 53 39 52 / 70 100 70 70

CAZ103-151215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind

around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows

36 to 46. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the south

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

36 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 46 52 41 52 / 30 100 60 50

Arcata 46 52 42 51 / 30 100 60 40

Eureka 47 52 42 52 / 30 100 60 40

Fortuna 46 52 41 53 / 30 100 60 50

CAZ104-151215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Lows 39 to

49. West wind around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Snow showers likely overnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 33 to 43. West

wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, slight chance of

thunderstorms and chance of snow showers. Snow level 2500 to

3000 feet. Highs 42 to 54. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66. Lows

36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 44 51 39 52 / 30 100 70 40

CAZ105-151215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows 36 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 53. South

wind around 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 28 to

38.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 39 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 43 53 38 52 / 40 100 70 70

Hoopa 44 52 39 52 / 30 100 70 60

Willow Creek 44 52 39 51 / 30 100 70 60

CAZ106-151215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Snow

level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. South wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers likely overnight. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 31 to

41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 41 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 46 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 45 53 40 54 / 20 100 80 50

CAZ107-151215-

Northern Trinity-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow overnight. Snow level

5500 feet overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulations of 4 to

6 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the

evening. Chance of rain showers through the night. Chance of snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 46 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 39 45 30 43 / 20 100 60 70

Weaverville 40 50 33 48 / 10 90 40 50

CAZ108-151215-

Southern Trinity-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Snow level 5500 feet.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain showers

and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 37 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Chance of snow showers through the night. Chance of rain

showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 39 50 32 48 / 10 90 40 50

Ruth 37 44 31 44 / 10 100 50 60

CAZ109-151215-

Mendocino Coast-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest

wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows

36 to 46. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 46 to 56. West wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

55 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 47 53 42 53 / 10 90 70 50

Point Arena 47 55 44 53 / 10 80 70 60

CAZ110-151215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet overnight.

Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Highs 43 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 64.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

56 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 44 50 38 50 / 10 100 70 40

Laytonville 41 49 34 48 / 10 100 70 50

Willits 41 50 36 49 / 10 90 70 50

CAZ111-151215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet falling to 2500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

56 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 41 51 35 50 / 10 90 60 50

CAZ112-151215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

60 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 43 54 39 53 / 0 90 60 50

CAZ113-151215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

209 PM PDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet.

Highs 43 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 49 to 61. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 66.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

58 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 43 55 40 54 / 0 90 60 50

