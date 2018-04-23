CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
Published 6:28 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
069 FPUS56 KEKA 231023
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.
CAZ101-240130-
Coastal Del Norte-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. West wind around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to
75. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.
Northwest wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 75. North
wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 65. Lows 42 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 62 49 61 / 0 0 0
Klamath 69 50 68 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ102-240130-
Del Norte Interior-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83. East wind around 20 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 49 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 79 48 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ103-240130-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 78.
Northeast wind around 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52. West wind around
10 mph shifting to the south overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 71. South wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.
Northwest wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 72. North
wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
41 to 51. Highs 57 to 72.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 54 to 65. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 65 46 64 / 0 0 0
Arcata 67 48 63 / 0 0 0
Eureka 62 46 60 / 0 0 0
Fortuna 71 47 65 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ104-240130-
Southwestern Humboldt-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. East
wind around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.
West wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 79. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. East wind around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
Highs 60 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 51 to 63. Lows 38 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 77 44 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-240130-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
60 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 68. Lows 38 to 48.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 87 50 84 / 0 0 0
Hoopa 83 49 80 / 0 0 0
Willow Creek 82 49 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-240130-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 86.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to
51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 66 to 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
40 to 50. Highs 65 to 80.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 51 to 66. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
53 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 82 46 76 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-240130-
Northern Trinity-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
38 to 48. Highs 73 to 88.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs 55 to 70. Lows 35 to 45.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 80 44 78 / 0 0 0
Weaverville 80 45 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-240130-
Southern Trinity-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 88.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
38 to 48. Highs 70 to 85.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.
Highs 52 to 67. Lows 36 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 49 to 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows
33 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
52 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 81 42 81 / 0 0 0
Ruth 83 42 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-240130-
Mendocino Coast-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind around 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51. West wind around
10 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. North wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 42 to 52. West
wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 69. South
wind around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 57 to 69.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 54 to 66. Lows 39 to 49.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 64 44 59 / 0 0 0
Point Arena 64 46 58 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ110-240130-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
38 to 48. Highs 71 to 86.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
56 to 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to 67.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 80 45 73 / 0 0 0
Laytonville 83 45 81 / 0 0 0
Willits 81 45 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-240130-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
39 to 49. Highs 69 to 84.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
53 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 53 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 84 46 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-240130-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 85.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
valley fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 66 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
40 to 50. Highs 64 to 79.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
56 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 56 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 83 47 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-240130-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
323 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 87.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
40 to 50. Highs 68 to 83.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Highs 55 to 67. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
58 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 86 49 84 / 0 0 0
$$
