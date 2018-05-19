CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
Updated 7:30 pm, Saturday, May 19, 2018
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018
_____
328 FPUS56 KEKA 192322
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.
CAZ101-201430-
Coastal Del Norte-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows
44 to 54. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.
Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight.
Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 61 to 73.
North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and
fog. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 61 to 73. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.
Highs 60 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 60 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
61 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 47 to 57.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
59 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 49 59 49 59 / 10 10 0 0
Klamath 50 63 49 66 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ102-201430-
Del Norte Interior-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to
73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows
41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 68 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 64 to 78. Lows 47 to 57.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 80. Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain
showers. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 49 69 48 75 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ103-201430-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 44 to
54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.
Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight.
Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 59 to 69.
North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and
fog. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows
45 to 55. Highs 59 to 69.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 72.
Lows 46 to 56.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 49 59 48 62 / 10 10 10 10
Arcata 50 59 49 61 / 10 10 10 10
Eureka 50 58 49 59 / 10 10 10 10
Fortuna 49 61 49 62 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ104-201430-
Southwestern Humboldt-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51. North
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 70.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51. North
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 77.
North wind 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog.
Lows 43 to 53. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
Highs 62 to 77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 47 66 46 69 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ105-201430-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to
73.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows
41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 70 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85. Lows
47 to 57.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72 to
87.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows 47 to 57.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows
48 to 58.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 49 73 47 84 / 10 20 10 10
Hoopa 48 68 47 79 / 10 10 10 10
Willow Creek 48 67 47 79 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ106-201430-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 57 to 72.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 67 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 69 to
84.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows
47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 47 70 47 77 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ107-201430-
Northern Trinity-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Slight
chance of rain showers through the night. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows 39 to 49.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 88.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 78 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 78 to 93.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 48 68 46 79 / 20 50 40 30
Weaverville 48 74 46 83 / 10 30 30 10
$$
CAZ108-201430-
Southern Trinity-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows 38 to 48.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 75 to 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 75 to 90.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 41 69 41 82 / 20 30 20 20
Ruth 42 69 41 79 / 10 30 20 20
$$
CAZ109-201430-
Mendocino Coast-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows
42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 70.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 60 to 75.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and
fog. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 60 to 75. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
Highs 58 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 49 60 49 63 / 10 10 10 10
Point Arena 50 58 50 60 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ110-201430-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 40 to
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to
80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows
40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 86.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 72 to
87.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.
Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows
44 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 46 69 46 76 / 10 10 10 10
Laytonville 44 75 44 81 / 10 10 10 10
Willits 44 71 43 75 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ111-201430-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Slight
chance of rain showers through the night. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs 73 to 88.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and
chance of thunderstorms. Lows 47 to 57.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 46 to 56.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 47 to 57.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 45 74 45 82 / 10 30 10 10
$$
CAZ112-201430-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog in the morning. Highs 64 to
74.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle and valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and valley fog. Highs
68 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and
valley fog. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 67 to 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to
79. Lows 44 to 54.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
66 to 81.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 48 70 47 75 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ113-201430-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
422 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 42 to
52.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs
62 to 77.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows
42 to 52.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to
56. Highs 70 to 85.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs
71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 49 74 48 81 / 10 10 10 10
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather