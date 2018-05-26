CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:52 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018
_____
706 FPUS56 KEKA 262148
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Memorial Day.
CAZ101-271300-
Coastal Del Norte-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
Highs 56 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 52 63 52 62 / 0 0 0 0
Klamath 51 69 53 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ102-271300-
Del Norte Interior-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs
70 to 85.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 51 77 51 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ103-271300-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to
56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
64 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to
56. Highs 59 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 57 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 57 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 47 66 50 68 / 0 0 0 0
Arcata 49 66 51 69 / 0 0 0 0
Eureka 50 64 51 65 / 0 0 0 0
Fortuna 49 67 51 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ104-271300-
Southwestern Humboldt-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Windy. Lows 45 to 55. North wind 15 to 30 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55.
Highs 67 to 82. North wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 46 74 49 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ105-271300-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
40 to 50. Highs 72 to 87.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows
41 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 49 88 54 89 / 0 0 0 0
Hoopa 48 84 52 85 / 0 0 0 0
Willow Creek 49 83 52 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ106-271300-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs
73 to 88.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
Highs 67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 49 80 51 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ107-271300-
Northern Trinity-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
79 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 41 to 51.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and
evening. Highs 63 to 78. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs 66 to 81.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 44 79 48 86 / 0 0 0 0
Weaverville 45 86 50 93 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ108-271300-
Southern Trinity-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 84.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs
74 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and
evening. Highs 59 to 73. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. Lows
41 to 51.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 43 84 47 88 / 0 0 0 0
Ruth 44 80 49 85 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ109-271300-
Mendocino Coast-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
65 to 80. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 58 to 73.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
57 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
58 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 49 64 54 67 / 0 0 0 0
Point Arena 51 57 50 57 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ110-271300-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs
79 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to
52. Highs 74 to 89.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 77.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 47 78 52 82 / 0 0 0 0
Laytonville 45 82 51 86 / 0 0 0 0
Willits 45 78 51 86 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ111-271300-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
43 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to
54. Highs 73 to 88.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77.
Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 48 84 53 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ112-271300-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 89.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs
74 to 89.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 69 to 84.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs
62 to 74.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs
64 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 47 77 50 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ113-271300-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
248 PM PDT Sat May 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 94.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs
79 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
75 to 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 79.
Lows 43 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 50 86 56 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
_____
