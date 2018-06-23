CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

828 FPUS56 KEKA 232128

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ101-241230-

Coastal Del Norte-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82. North wind around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 73. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 75. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 62 52 59 / 0 0 10 10

Klamath 58 73 52 67 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ102-241230-

Del Norte Interior-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95. East wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 57 85 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ103-241230-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56. North wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 70. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 59 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

59 to 70. Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 64 51 61 / 0 0 10 10

Arcata 55 66 51 63 / 0 0 10 10

Eureka 53 62 52 59 / 0 0 10 10

Fortuna 54 68 52 63 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ104-241230-

Southwestern Humboldt-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Temperatures falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 67 to 82. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 84 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ105-241230-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Temperatures falling into the

mid 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 58 97 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 58 94 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 58 95 52 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ106-241230-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97. Temperatures falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 57 92 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ107-241230-

Northern Trinity-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95.

Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 95 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 56 101 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ108-241230-

Southern Trinity-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 79 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 54 101 49 86 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 54 97 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ109-241230-

Mendocino Coast-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Northeast wind around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

56. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 54 63 49 59 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 51 58 51 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ110-241230-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 62 90 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 59 95 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 57 86 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ111-241230-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 59 97 53 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ112-241230-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows

46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 85 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ113-241230-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

228 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 90.

Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 64 95 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

