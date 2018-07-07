CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

796 FPUS56 KEKA 072114

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ101-081215-

Coastal Del Norte-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 72. West wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight.

Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 58 to 72.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 60 52 56 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 53 66 52 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-081215-

Del Norte Interior-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 52 76 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-081215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 71.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight.

Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 60 to 70.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

60 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 50 66 50 63 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 52 66 50 65 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 51 61 51 60 / 10 10 10 10

Fortuna 50 66 51 64 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ104-081215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight.

Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 68 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle and fog overnight.

Lows 46 to 56. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy drizzle and fog. Highs 66 to 81. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 67 to 82. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 75 to

90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87.

Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 78 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-081215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 90 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 53 85 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 53 85 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-081215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 77 to

92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 50 84 50 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-081215-

Northern Trinity-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs 89 to

104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68. Highs 88 to

103.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 56 89 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 54 94 53 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-081215-

Southern Trinity-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 85 to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 50 91 48 89 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 51 85 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-081215-

Mendocino Coast-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 67 to 82. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 64 49 63 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 51 61 51 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-081215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 83 to

98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 81 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 53 86 52 84 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 51 79 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-081215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs 82 to

97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 96. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 55 87 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-081215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

73 to 88. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

76 to 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 51 81 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-081215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

214 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98.

Lows 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 87 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather