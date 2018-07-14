CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

264 FPUS56 KEKA 142108

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ101-151215-

Coastal Del Norte-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to

61. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

71 to 86. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

71 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 65 53 63 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 57 73 56 73 / 0 10 0 0

CAZ102-151215-

Del Norte Interior-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

88 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 88 to 103.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

54 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 90. Lows

52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 64 86 61 92 / 0 0 10 0

CAZ103-151215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. West wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

80. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 65 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 68 53 65 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 55 67 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 52 63 53 63 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 53 69 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ104-151215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96. North wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

86 to 101. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 55 84 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ105-151215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

92 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 92 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96. Lows

54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 66 101 63 103 / 20 10 10 0

Hoopa 62 97 60 99 / 10 0 0 0

Willow Creek 63 95 62 99 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ106-151215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

63. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 55 92 55 96 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ107-151215-

Northern Trinity-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to

102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

96 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 96 to 111.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 104.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 66 96 62 98 / 20 30 30 0

Weaverville 64 98 63 104 / 20 20 20 0

CAZ108-151215-

Southern Trinity-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

93 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 93 to 108.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 59 99 57 105 / 20 20 0 0

Ruth 58 95 57 100 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ109-151215-

Mendocino Coast-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 83. Light winds

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 76 to 91. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 64 51 63 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 62 54 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ110-151215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 89 to 104.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 97.

Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 56 86 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 59 90 61 96 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 56 87 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ111-151215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Highs

93 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 93 to 108.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99.

Lows 57 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 61 94 62 100 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ112-151215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 83 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 57 85 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ113-151215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

208 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Highs

90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

67. Highs 90 to 105.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 96.

Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 61 93 61 102 / 0 0 0 0

