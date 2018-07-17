CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018

047 FPUS56 KEKA 171040

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-180145-

Coastal Del Norte-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows 49 to

59. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 52 66 / 0 0 0

Klamath 74 54 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-180145-

Del Norte Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to

65. Highs 85 to 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 95 58 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-180145-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 80. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 53 67 / 0 0 0

Arcata 70 54 70 / 0 0 0

Eureka 63 53 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 69 53 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-180145-

Southwestern Humboldt-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 86 to 101. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

98. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 80 to 95. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 89 53 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-180145-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 103. Lows

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 105 62 104 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 101 61 101 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 101 62 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-180145-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

86 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 100 55 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-180145-

Northern Trinity-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 106. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 102 64 102 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 107 62 107 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-180145-

Southern Trinity-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 102. Lows

55 to 65.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 106 54 104 / 0 0 0

Ruth 103 55 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-180145-

Mendocino Coast-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 92. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 74 to 89. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 63 52 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 61 53 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-180145-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 95 57 95 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 98 59 100 / 0 0 0

Willits 98 54 99 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-180145-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 101. Lows

57 to 67.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 98. Lows

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 102 58 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-180145-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 86 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to

61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 95 54 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-180145-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

340 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to

68. Highs 87 to 102.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 97. Lows

57 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 106 60 106 / 0 0 0

