CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

164 FPUS56 KEKA 262136

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ101-271245-

Coastal Del Norte-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 67 to 82. West wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

58. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 51 67 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

Klamath 54 72 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-271245-

Del Norte Interior-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Patchy

valley fog through the night. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Haze

and smoke through the day. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.

Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

55 to 65. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 56 89 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-271245-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 64 to 79. North wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 61 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 52 66 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

Arcata 52 67 52 67 / 0 0 0 0

Eureka 49 62 51 61 / 0 0 0 0

Fortuna 50 68 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-271245-

Southwestern Humboldt-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 52 to 62. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to

98. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 80 to 95. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 80 to 95. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 53 89 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-271245-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105. Temperatures falling into the

mid 80s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 62 104 60 104 / 0 0 0 0

Hoopa 59 97 58 96 / 0 0 0 0

Willow Creek 61 98 59 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-271245-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

86 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 85 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 99. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 54 101 53 99 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-271245-

Northern Trinity-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 94 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

57 to 67. Highs 93 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 93 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 62 101 63 99 / 0 0 0 0

Weaverville 60 103 61 103 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-271245-

Southern Trinity-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 53 101 52 102 / 0 0 0 0

Ruth 52 99 52 98 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-271245-

Mendocino Coast-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 75 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 51 61 50 62 / 0 0 0 0

Point Arena 52 59 53 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-271245-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

92 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 103. Lows 51 to

61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 95 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

Laytonville 60 102 57 100 / 0 0 0 0

Willits 54 95 53 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-271245-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 89 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 56 103 56 101 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-271245-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

91 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 88 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 50 to 60. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 95 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-271245-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

236 PM PDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

Highs 86 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 62 103 59 101 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

