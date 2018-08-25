CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CAZ101-260130-

Coastal Del Norte-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze and smoke in

the afternoon. Highs 63 to 76. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke in the evening. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 49 to 59. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 76. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 75. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 61 to 75.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

61 to 74. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.

Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 52 66 / 0 0 10

Klamath 68 54 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-260130-

Del Norte Interior-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 73 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs 72 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 71 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

52 to 62. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke.

Lows 49 to 59. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 78 52 78 / 0 0 10

CAZ103-260130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning, then haze and smoke in the afternoon. Highs 62 to

76. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening, then patchy fog overnight.

Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 75. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 74. North wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 60 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 53 67 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 54 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 62 54 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 67 54 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-260130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Haze and smoke in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 88. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

86. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy fog. Highs 70 to 85. North

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 81 50 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-260130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog. Highs

74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of

smoke. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 92 53 91 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 89 54 88 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 88 55 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-260130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 74 to

89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 72 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to

58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 87 53 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-260130-

Northern Trinity-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 82 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

48 to 58. Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 86 53 86 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 91 52 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-260130-

Southern Trinity-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

45 to 55. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 92 46 92 / 0 0 0

Ruth 87 46 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-260130-

Mendocino Coast-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Haze and smoke in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 82.

North wind around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

47 to 57. North wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 65 to 80. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 47 to 57.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

64 to 79. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

65 to 80. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.

Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 51 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 60 53 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-260130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 84 52 83 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 89 50 88 / 0 0 0

Willits 80 49 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-260130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 77 to 92.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 75 to 90.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

Lows 45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 89 49 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-260130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Haze and smoke

in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke in the evening. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 70 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 83 53 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-260130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

317 AM PDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night. Patchy

valley fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Areas of smoke

through the day. Highs 75 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 89 55 87 / 0 0 0

