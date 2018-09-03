CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

246 FPUS56 KEKA 031002

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ101-040115-

Coastal Del Norte-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 70 to 85. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80.

Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 65 51 65 / 0 0 0

Klamath 75 54 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-040115-

Del Norte Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Breezy. Highs 82 to 97. Northeast

wind 20 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 90 53 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-040115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. North wind around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 58.

Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59. North

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 62 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 49 to 59. Highs 62 to 75.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 62 to

74. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 70 53 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 68 53 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 52 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 52 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-040115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 96. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

94. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest

wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

47 to 57. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 89 49 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-040115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows 52 to 62. Highs 81 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to

59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 47 to 57. Highs 73 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 102 54 100 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 96 55 97 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 97 55 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-040115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 45 to 55. Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 98 50 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-040115-

Northern Trinity-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 93 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 87 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 80 to

95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 92 56 90 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 97 54 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-040115-

Southern Trinity-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 84 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 77 to

92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 98 47 98 / 0 0 0

Ruth 95 46 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-040115-

Mendocino Coast-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 73 to 88. North wind around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 57.

North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 88. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 64 to 79. South

wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

46 to 56. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 50 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 52 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-040115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 88 to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 81 to

96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 76 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 91 50 91 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 99 54 97 / 0 0 0

Willits 91 49 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-040115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 87 to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 83 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 80 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 75 to 90. Lows 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 98 50 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-040115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog. Highs 73 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley

fog. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog.

Lows 46 to 56. Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 92 54 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-040115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and patchy valley

fog. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke and patchy valley fog. Highs

79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs 79 to 93. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 75 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 100 56 97 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

