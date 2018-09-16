CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.
Coastal Del Norte-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55.
Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to
70. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs
60 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
Highs 60 to 71.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 57 to 71.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 50 66 49 65 / 0 0 0 0
Klamath 50 65 50 67 / 0 0 0 0
Del Norte Interior-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
64 to 79.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 64 to 79.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 47 73 47 74 / 0 0 0 0
Northern Humboldt Coast-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54. North wind around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 69. North wind
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 70. North wind
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
43 to 53. Highs 60 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
43 to 53. Highs 58 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 49 65 49 65 / 0 0 0 0
Arcata 50 64 50 64 / 0 0 0 0
Eureka 50 62 51 61 / 0 0 0 0
Fortuna 50 65 50 66 / 0 0 0 0
Southwestern Humboldt-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 52.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 83. North wind 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 70 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows
44 to 54.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 46 73 47 74 / 0 0 0 0
Northern Humboldt Interior-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs
68 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
Highs 70 to 85.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
Highs 70 to 85.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 46 81 49 82 / 0 0 0 0
Hoopa 43 77 47 77 / 0 0 0 0
Willow Creek 43 77 47 77 / 0 0 0 0
Southern Humboldt Interior-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows
42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
68 to 83.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85. Lows
43 to 53.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows
42 to 52.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 45 77 47 79 / 0 0 0 0
Northern Trinity-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 37 to 47.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 70 to 85.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
74 to 89.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 75 to
90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to
51. Highs 75 to 90.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows
40 to 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 44 76 46 79 / 0 0 0 0
Weaverville 43 82 45 83 / 0 0 0 0
Southern Trinity-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs
69 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 72 to
87.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs
72 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.
Highs 68 to 83.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 33 81 39 81 / 0 0 0 0
Ruth 38 76 40 77 / 0 0 0 0
Mendocino Coast-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 54.
North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 74. North wind around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
Highs 61 to 76. North wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
44 to 54. Highs 63 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to
55. Highs 63 to 78.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
41 to 51. Highs 61 to 76.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 49 64 48 63 / 0 0 0 0
Point Arena 51 61 51 60 / 0 0 0 0
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
Highs 76 to 91.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87.
Lows 41 to 51.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 45 72 46 76 / 0 0 0 0
Laytonville 44 76 45 80 / 0 0 0 0
Willits 43 69 43 71 / 0 0 0 0
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 71 to
86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.
Highs 74 to 89.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86.
Lows 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 43 78 44 81 / 0 0 0 0
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
44 to 54.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to
78.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.
Highs 72 to 87.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to
53. Highs 68 to 83.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to
77.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 49 73 48 74 / 0 0 0 0
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
234 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 73 to
88.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.
Highs 75 to 90.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86.
Lows 46 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 49 78 50 80 / 0 0 0 0
