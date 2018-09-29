CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ101-301215-

Coastal Del Norte-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered rain showers

overnight. Lows 47 to 57. South wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 75. South wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 74.

South wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 74. North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 75.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 65 51 63 / 50 30 10 40

Klamath 53 69 52 69 / 80 30 10 40

CAZ102-301215-

Del Norte Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to

56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 53 71 51 70 / 80 30 10 40

CAZ103-301215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 48 to 58. Southeast

wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 64 to 75. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 72.

East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 72.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 60 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 53 66 50 66 / 80 20 10 40

Arcata 54 66 52 65 / 70 10 10 40

Eureka 54 66 52 62 / 70 10 10 40

Fortuna 54 70 52 68 / 70 20 10 40

CAZ104-301215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers in the evening,

then numerous rain showers overnight. Lows 48 to 58. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs 64 to 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast wind up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 77.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 56.

Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 76.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 74 48 72 / 90 40 10 30

CAZ105-301215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 50 80 50 79 / 90 20 10 40

Hoopa 49 76 48 73 / 80 20 10 40

Willow Creek 50 74 49 72 / 80 20 10 40

CAZ106-301215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 66 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56. Highs 63 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

43 to 53. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 51 75 48 74 / 80 20 10 30

CAZ107-301215-

Northern Trinity-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 49 65 47 62 / 80 40 10 40

Weaverville 48 69 47 66 / 70 20 10 30

CAZ108-301215-

Southern Trinity-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered rain showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 42 71 42 69 / 70 10 10 30

Ruth 41 70 41 68 / 70 20 10 30

CAZ109-301215-

Mendocino Coast-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 62 to 72. South wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 72.

Southeast wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 62 to 73. Southeast wind up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 61 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 52 65 50 64 / 50 20 10 30

Point Arena 54 62 52 63 / 40 20 10 40

CAZ110-301215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening,

then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 66 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 65 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 70 48 69 / 70 20 10 30

Laytonville 48 73 48 72 / 70 20 10 30

Willits 48 66 45 66 / 50 20 10 30

CAZ111-301215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening,

then isolated rain showers overnight. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Highs 60 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. Lows

42 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 46 72 45 71 / 50 20 10 30

CAZ112-301215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 47 to

57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 80. Lows

47 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 71 51 73 / 40 20 10 30

CAZ113-301215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

215 PM PDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs 64 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 49 to

59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 79. Lows

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 53 72 51 73 / 40 20 10 30

