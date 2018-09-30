CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

679 FPUS56 KEKA 301002

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-010115-

Coastal Del Norte-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 60 to 72. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 48 to 58.

North wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 72.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 70. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

59 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 59 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 66 53 65 / 30 10 50

Klamath 67 52 67 / 30 10 50

$$

CAZ102-010115-

Del Norte Interior-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 45 to

55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 61 to 76. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 64 to 79. Lows 42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 69 52 72 / 50 10 50

$$

CAZ103-010115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 63 to 73. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 72. Southeast

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 46 to 56. North wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 71.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 60 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 67 50 68 / 20 10 40

Arcata 66 52 65 / 20 10 40

Eureka 64 52 62 / 20 10 40

Fortuna 69 51 67 / 20 10 40

$$

CAZ104-010115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78. Southeast

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast

wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 73 48 74 / 40 10 40

$$

CAZ105-010115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 66 to 81.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 78 49 77 / 40 10 50

Hoopa 72 47 73 / 30 10 50

Willow Creek 72 48 73 / 30 10 50

$$

CAZ106-010115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 64 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 76 48 76 / 30 10 40

$$

CAZ107-010115-

Northern Trinity-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 59 48 63 / 50 10 50

Weaverville 67 47 70 / 30 10 40

$$

CAZ108-010115-

Southern Trinity-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 61 to

76.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

48. Highs 65 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 68 41 71 / 20 10 40

Ruth 65 40 69 / 30 10 40

$$

CAZ109-010115-

Mendocino Coast-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 71. South wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast wind

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 60 to 70. East

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 72.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

59 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 50 61 / 20 10 30

Point Arena 61 52 60 / 10 0 30

$$

CAZ110-010115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 66 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 64 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

Highs 65 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 84. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 69 48 72 / 20 10 30

Laytonville 75 48 74 / 20 10 30

Willits 67 45 69 / 20 10 30

$$

CAZ111-010115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 58 to

73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 59 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 62 to 77. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83. Lows

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 72 44 73 / 20 10 30

$$

CAZ112-010115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 66 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

66 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 69 51 73 / 20 10 30

$$

CAZ113-010115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

302 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 63 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 63 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

66 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 64 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 81. Lows

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 74 51 77 / 20 0 30

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather