CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Coastal Del Norte-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

64. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 48 55 / 100 90 50

Klamath 60 47 56 / 100 100 40

Del Norte Interior-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Rain may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet

overnight. Lows 35 to 45. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 38 to 48. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 46 to 58. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain.

Highs 51 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 56 45 52 / 100 100 40

Northern Humboldt Coast-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 57 to 67. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. South wind up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 61 46 57 / 100 80 20

Arcata 61 47 56 / 100 80 20

Eureka 62 48 57 / 100 70 20

Fortuna 62 48 58 / 100 80 20

Southwestern Humboldt-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE

1500 FEET...

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Very windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast wind 30 to 45 mph becoming

south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 59 46 53 / 100 90 30

Northern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers in the evening, then numerous

rain showers overnight. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 35 to

45. South wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 44 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening.

Lows 38 to 48. South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 59. South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 53 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 54 42 53 / 100 100 30

Hoopa 55 43 54 / 100 90 30

Willow Creek 55 43 55 / 100 90 20

Southern Humboldt Interior-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE

1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph shifting

to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers in the evening, then numerous

rain showers overnight. Snow level 5000 feet overnight. Lows

37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 60. South wind around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 60 45 56 / 100 90 20

Northern Trinity-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow accumulations of 6 to

8 inches. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then numerous rain

showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level 6000 feet falling

to 5000 feet overnight. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows

30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level

5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy valley fog. Rain likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Rain and snow

likely. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.

Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 44 36 43 / 100 90 50

Weaverville 47 39 48 / 100 80 30

Southern Trinity-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Snow level 6000 feet falling to 4500 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 54 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 51 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 50 38 50 / 100 80 30

Ruth 51 37 50 / 100 80 30

Mendocino Coast-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. South wind 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then numerous rain showers

overnight. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest wind up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Isolated rain showers in the

morning. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

53. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 55 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 50 60 / 100 80 20

Point Arena 59 51 57 / 100 90 10

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 20 to 25 mph in the valleys

and south 20 to 35 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then numerous rain showers

overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Isolated rain showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 56 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 57 44 54 / 100 90 30

Laytonville 55 42 53 / 100 90 30

Willits 56 43 55 / 100 90 20

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 44 to 55. South wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then numerous rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Snow level 6000 feet falling to 5000 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 41 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 45 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 51 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 54 41 54 / 100 90 30

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then numerous rain showers

overnight. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Isolated rain showers

in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 41 to

51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 56 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 59 46 56 / 100 90 20

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

324 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. South wind 20 to

25 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then scattered rain showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Isolated rain showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows 39 to

49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Slight chance

of rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 69. Lows

40 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

54 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 45 58 / 100 90 20

