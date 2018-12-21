CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018

907 FPUS56 KEKA 212259

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ101-221400-

Coastal Del Norte-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 35 to 45. East wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52. South wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 39 52 47 54 / 0 80 90 90

Klamath 39 52 47 54 / 0 70 90 90

CAZ102-221400-

Del Norte Interior-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 41 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 40 to 53. South wind 20 to 25 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 39 to 52. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 36 50 44 52 / 0 70 90 90

CAZ103-221400-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO NOON PST

SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60. South wind

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52. Southeast

wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

49 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 35 52 44 54 / 0 60 80 80

Arcata 37 52 46 55 / 0 50 80 70

Eureka 37 53 46 56 / 0 50 80 70

Fortuna 37 54 46 56 / 0 50 70 70

CAZ104-221400-

Southwestern Humboldt-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 32 to 42.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 39 to 49. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 41 to 51. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Windy, rain. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 35 50 43 52 / 0 50 80 70

CAZ105-221400-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 41 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows

36 to 46. South wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 54.

South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 53. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 35 50 43 52 / 0 50 80 90

Hoopa 35 50 42 52 / 0 50 90 80

Willow Creek 35 52 42 52 / 0 50 80 80

CAZ106-221400-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 to

3500 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs 44 to

54. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 33 53 42 55 / 0 40 70 60

CAZ107-221400-

Northern Trinity-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 23 to

33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 to 4500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs

37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Lows 25 to 35.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs

38 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 28 44 34 42 / 0 10 40 60

Weaverville 30 46 35 46 / 0 20 50 60

CAZ108-221400-

Southern Trinity-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 26 to

36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs 42 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Chance

of rain through the night. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

6000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs 40 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 53. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 29 to

39.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 41 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.

Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 27 49 34 48 / 0 20 40 60

Ruth 28 50 35 48 / 0 30 50 60

CAZ109-221400-

Mendocino Coast-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 39 to 49.

Southeast wind up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 43 to 53.

East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 40 57 46 59 / 0 20 40 60

Point Arena 42 55 46 57 / 0 0 30 40

CAZ110-221400-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs

47 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 34 to 44. At

higher elevation, south wind up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. South wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 33 to 43.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 34 53 41 54 / 0 30 70 60

Laytonville 31 51 38 51 / 0 20 50 60

Willits 33 53 38 54 / 0 10 40 50

CAZ111-221400-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 29 to

39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 43 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Chance of rain through the night. Snow level 4500 feet in the

evening. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level 5500 to

6000 feet. Highs 40 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet.

Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 53. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 30 to

40.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs 40 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 54. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 32 53 37 52 / 0 20 40 50

CAZ112-221400-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 37 55 42 56 / 0 0 30 50

CAZ113-221400-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

259 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 33 to

43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 35 to 45.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 36 56 40 56 / 0 0 30 50

$$

