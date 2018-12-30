CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018

_____

319 FPUS56 KEKA 301110

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ101-310215-

Coastal Del Norte-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs

46 to 56. North wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 51 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 38 52 / 60 0 0

Klamath 51 38 52 / 70 0 0

$$

CAZ102-310215-

Del Norte Interior-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level 4000 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to

52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

32 to 42. Highs 45 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 40 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 50 35 51 / 60 0 0

$$

CAZ103-310215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs

47 to 57. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 63. Lows

31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 51 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 51 34 53 / 80 0 0

Arcata 52 35 53 / 80 0 0

Eureka 53 36 53 / 70 0 0

Fortuna 52 35 53 / 70 0 0

$$

CAZ104-310215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 55. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Highs

48 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 51 35 50 / 60 10 0

$$

CAZ105-310215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs

42 to 52.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 50 35 51 / 60 0 0

Hoopa 50 34 52 / 70 10 0

Willow Creek 50 34 53 / 70 10 0

$$

CAZ106-310215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs 44 to 54.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 50 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 34 52 / 40 10 0

$$

CAZ107-310215-

Northern Trinity-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

in the morning. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs 36 to

50.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 47 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 47 28 42 / 10 10 0

Weaverville 48 30 45 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ108-310215-

Southern Trinity-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

rain showers in the morning. Highs 41 to 53.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 48 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

47 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 48 27 45 / 10 0 0

Ruth 48 27 47 / 30 0 0

$$

CAZ109-310215-

Mendocino Coast-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 49 to

59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

50 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 51 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

51 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 57 39 57 / 20 0 0

Point Arena 56 42 55 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ110-310215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

49 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 52 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

50 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to

56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 33 52 / 30 10 0

Laytonville 51 30 50 / 20 0 0

Willits 54 30 52 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ111-310215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. North wind around 20 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 38 to 53. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. Northeast wind

around 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs

45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 48 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 52 30 51 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ112-310215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs 49 to

59.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

50 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 51 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 49 to

59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 55 35 52 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ113-310215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

310 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

49 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 51 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 56 32 56 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather