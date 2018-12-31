CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018

_____

315 FPUS56 KEKA 311105

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and New Years Day.

CAZ101-010215-

Coastal Del Norte-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 49 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 52 36 54 / 0 0 0

Klamath 52 34 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-010215-

Del Norte Interior-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 52. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

23 to 33.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

45 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 41 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 49 30 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-010215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. North wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 51 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 60. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 54 29 56 / 0 0 0

Arcata 53 30 56 / 0 0 0

Eureka 53 30 55 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 54 29 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-010215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North wind up to 10 mph in

the valleys and northeast 15 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 47 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 50 29 52 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-010215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

valley fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 41 to 54.

Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

22 to 32.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 46 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 51 30 57 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 51 29 56 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 51 27 57 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-010215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

43 to 54. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

22 to 32.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 56. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 52 30 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-010215-

Northern Trinity-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 36 to

51. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

17 to 27.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

43 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61.

Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 26 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 42 22 48 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 44 20 49 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-010215-

Southern Trinity-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

18 to 28. Northeast wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 44 18 52 / 0 0 0

Ruth 45 20 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-010215-

Mendocino Coast-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. North wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 51 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 58 31 58 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 56 37 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-010215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 45 to

55. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

21 to 31.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 24 to

34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Highs 51 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 57. Lows 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 51 28 54 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 49 24 53 / 0 0 0

Willits 52 22 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-010215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 37 to 52. Northeast wind 20 to

25 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 20 to 30. Northeast wind

around 20 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

43 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

30 to 40. Highs 46 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 40 to 54. Lows 30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 22 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-010215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59. Lows 36 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 28 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-010215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

305 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast wind 20 to 25 mph at

higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Northeast wind around

20 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

Highs 50 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

50 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 47 to 57. Lows 34 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 55 26 57 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

