CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018

743 FPUS56 KEKA 011112

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-020215-

Coastal Del Norte-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

51 to 61. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to

59. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 36 55 / 0 0 0

Klamath 55 38 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-020215-

Del Norte Interior-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 44 to

56.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 28 to

38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 46 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

45 to 56. South wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 42 to 54. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Highs 40 to 53. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 42 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 55 33 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-020215-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 64. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to

64. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 32 56 / 0 0 0

Arcata 56 33 56 / 0 0 0

Eureka 55 32 56 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 56 30 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-020215-

Southwestern Humboldt-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. North wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. South wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 46 to

60. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 33 53 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-020215-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 45 to

58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 47 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 32 to

42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 45 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 42 to 57. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 43 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 56 33 59 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 56 32 57 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 57 30 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-020215-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 47 to

58.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 49 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 31 to

41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 48 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Highs 44 to 58. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 56.

Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 55 29 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-020215-

Northern Trinity-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 42 to

57.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 26 to

36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs

44 to 59.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 46 26 51 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 48 24 51 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-020215-

Southern Trinity-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 44 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 41 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 50 21 53 / 0 0 0

Ruth 52 26 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-020215-

Mendocino Coast-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northeast wind around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Southeast wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 49 to

59. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 61. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 33 57 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 54 35 54 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-020215-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 49 to

59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 29 to

39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to

55. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 54 28 56 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 52 26 54 / 0 0 0

Willits 55 24 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-020215-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

43 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers

likely. Highs 39 to 52. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 40 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 41 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 55 25 56 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-020215-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 37 to

47.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to

58. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 49 to 59. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 54 28 55 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-020215-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

312 AM PST Tue Jan 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

48 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to

55. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 46 to 56. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 58 27 58 / 0 0 0

$$

