CAZ101-181415-

Coastal Del Norte-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 48 to 58. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 48 to 62.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 46 54 50 56 / 100 100 100 100

Klamath 45 54 50 58 / 90 100 90 100

CAZ102-181415-

Del Norte Interior-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 34 to 44.

South wind around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Windy. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 41 to 53. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times

overnight. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at

higher elevations to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 46 to 58. Southwest wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 43 to 58.

Southwest wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 29 to

39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 41 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 42 51 47 54 / 100 100 100 100

CAZ103-181415-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 44 to 54. Highs 49 to 64.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 43 55 46 59 / 80 90 80 90

Arcata 45 54 48 60 / 80 90 70 90

Eureka 46 56 48 61 / 80 90 80 90

Fortuna 45 55 49 60 / 80 90 80 90

CAZ104-181415-

Southwestern Humboldt-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, windy. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 20 to

35 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 20 to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

47 to 60. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly

cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows 36 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 43 52 47 54 / 80 90 80 90

CAZ105-181415-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then numerous rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Breezy. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 42 to 53. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 59. South wind around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Highs 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 30 to

40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 42 49 46 56 / 90 100 90 100

Hoopa 41 50 45 56 / 90 100 80 90

Willow Creek 42 50 46 57 / 90 100 80 90

CAZ106-181415-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then numerous rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning.

Highs 44 to 54. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 45 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 31 to

41.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 56. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 65.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 42 53 45 57 / 80 90 80 90

CAZ107-181415-

Northern Trinity-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then numerous rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highs 35 to 50. South wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 31 to 41. South wind 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 38 to 53. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 33 41 36 46 / 80 100 80 90

Weaverville 36 44 39 49 / 70 90 80 80

CAZ108-181415-

Southern Trinity-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then numerous rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 39 to

52. South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 45. South wind around 20 mph in

the evening. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 42 to 57.

Southwest wind around 20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 27 to

37.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 41 to 55. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 35 45 37 52 / 70 90 80 90

Ruth 34 45 37 54 / 80 90 90 90

CAZ109-181415-

Mendocino Coast-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

50 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to

48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 66. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 48 56 51 62 / 40 80 70 70

Point Arena 47 56 49 58 / 40 70 70 60

CAZ110-181415-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening, then

scattered rain showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56. South wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 20 to 30 mph at

higher elevation.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. Highs 47 to 62.

Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 31 to

41.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 59. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 66. Lows

31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 42 52 46 55 / 70 80 80 90

Laytonville 39 49 43 55 / 70 80 80 90

Willits 39 52 43 59 / 60 70 70 70

CAZ111-181415-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening. Numerous

snow showers through the night. Scattered rain showers overnight.

Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows

31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 51.

South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 20 to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs 41 to 54.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 42 to 55. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 65. Lows

30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 38 50 42 56 / 70 80 80 80

CAZ112-181415-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to

46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 66. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 42 53 46 58 / 40 70 70 60

CAZ113-181415-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

303 PM PST Thu Jan 17 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 52 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 49 to 59. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 67. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 56 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 41 54 46 62 / 40 70 70 60

