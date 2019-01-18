CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

784 FPUS56 KEKA 181022

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ101-190130-

Coastal Del Norte-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 48 to 58. Southeast wind 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Rain may be heavy at times overnight. South wind 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 52 to 62.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

48 to 58. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy.

Highs 48 to 63. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

Highs 53 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 54 52 56 / 100 100 100

Klamath 54 52 58 / 100 100 100

CAZ102-190130-

Del Norte Interior-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PST

THIS EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Windy. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in

the morning. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 53.

South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times overnight.

Lows 41 to 51. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Rain may be heavy at times. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 29 to 39.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

Highs 46 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 51 50 54 / 100 100 100

CAZ103-190130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 50 to 60. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight.

Breezy. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 64. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

49 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 49 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 56 50 59 / 80 90 100

Arcata 56 52 60 / 70 80 100

Eureka 56 52 61 / 70 80 100

Fortuna 56 51 60 / 70 70 100

CAZ104-190130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, windy. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts at higher elevations to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

47 to 57. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

46. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 52 49 54 / 100 100 100

CAZ105-190130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Breezy. Snow

level 4500 feet in the morning. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts

at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 47 to 59. South wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 30 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 42 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 49 48 56 / 100 90 100

Hoopa 50 48 56 / 100 90 100

Willow Creek 50 48 57 / 90 80 100

CAZ106-190130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs

44 to 54. Southeast wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts at higher

elevations to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. South wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 31 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 48 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 53 49 57 / 90 80 100

CAZ107-190130-

Northern Trinity-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 5 to 6 inches. Highs 35 to 50. Southeast wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 32 to 42. South wind around 20 mph in the

evening. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 42 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level 5000 to

5500 feet. Highs 38 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to

35. Highs 45 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 41 35 46 / 100 90 100

Weaverville 44 39 49 / 90 80 90

CAZ108-190130-

Southern Trinity-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain through the day. Snow level

4500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 52. South wind around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 37 to 47. South wind around 20 mph with

gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 36 to 46. South wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

6000 feet falling to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 54.

Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 41 to 54. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 45 39 52 / 80 70 80

Ruth 45 41 54 / 90 90 100

CAZ109-190130-

Mendocino Coast-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 49 to 59. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 65. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 56 53 62 / 80 80 70

Point Arena 56 51 58 / 70 70 60

CAZ110-190130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs 46 to 56. South wind 20 to 30 mph at higher elevation.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 20 to 30 mph at higher

elevation.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 31 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 48 to 62. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 52 49 55 / 90 90 100

Laytonville 49 44 55 / 90 90 90

Willits 52 45 59 / 80 90 70

CAZ111-190130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 51.

South wind around 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Snow level

5500 to 6000 feet. Highs 41 to 54. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.Martin Luther King Jr Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy.

Highs 41 to 54. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 63.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 50 45 56 / 80 80 70

CAZ112-190130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. Highs 48 to 58.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 53 48 58 / 70 70 60

CAZ113-190130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

222 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Chance of rain

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to

56. Southeast wind around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest wind around

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 33 to

43.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 65. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 54 48 62 / 70 70 60

