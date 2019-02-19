CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ101-201400-

Coastal Del Norte-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

overnight. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph increasing

to west around 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest wind up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

North wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. North wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 36 to 46.

Highs 43 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 34 to 44. Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 41 46 37 50 / 100 100 80 10

Klamath 40 45 35 49 / 100 100 80 0

CAZ102-201400-

Del Norte Interior-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the evening,

then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow

level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows

21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows 28 to

38.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Highs 34 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Lows

28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 35 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 35 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 35 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 37 42 32 47 / 100 100 80 10

CAZ103-201400-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers overnight. Lows 35 to 45. West wind up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers overnight. Lows 30 to 40.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. North wind around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to

44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 45 to 56.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45. Highs 45 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

36 to 46. Highs 46 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 39 46 33 50 / 90 100 80 0

Arcata 40 46 35 50 / 90 100 80 0

Eureka 41 48 36 51 / 90 100 80 10

Fortuna 40 47 35 51 / 80 100 80 10

CAZ104-201400-

Southwestern Humboldt-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers through the

night. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers through the day. Snow showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to 40. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39. North wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers

likely. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers.

Highs 42 to 53. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

34 to 44. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 38 45 33 48 / 60 90 70 0

CAZ105-201400-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers overnight. Snow level

2000 to 2500 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Lows

27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 36 to 50. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 37 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 36 43 29 46 / 90 100 90 10

Hoopa 37 44 30 48 / 90 100 80 10

Willow Creek 36 43 31 48 / 80 100 80 10

CAZ106-201400-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 PM PST

WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely

overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers overnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Highs 40 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 39 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 40 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 38 48 33 52 / 40 80 50 0

CAZ107-201400-

Northern Trinity-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 PM PST

WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 3000 feet falling to 2000 feet

overnight. Lows 20 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers through

the day. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulations of 3 to 4 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then chance of

snow showers overnight. Snow level 2000 feet falling to 1000 feet

overnight. Snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 23.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely.

Highs 32 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 33 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

22 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 27 35 22 37 / 40 80 60 10

Weaverville 30 39 25 42 / 30 60 40 10

CAZ108-201400-

Southern Trinity-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Snow level 2000 to 2500 feet. Snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 29 40 23 43 / 40 70 40 10

Ruth 28 38 23 42 / 40 70 50 10

CAZ109-201400-

Mendocino Coast-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Breezy.

Lows 32 to 42. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

37 to 47. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 44 52 41 57 / 20 60 50 0

Point Arena 42 51 41 53 / 20 60 50 0

CAZ110-201400-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch. Highs 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs

43 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 41.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

31 to 41. Highs 41 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 37 46 33 49 / 30 70 50 0

Laytonville 31 43 27 47 / 30 60 40 0

Willits 33 47 29 52 / 10 50 30 0

CAZ111-201400-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers overnight. Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely

in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulations up to

2 inches. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

evening. Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet. Lows 20 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 35 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 32 44 29 48 / 20 60 30 0

CAZ112-201400-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to

54. Northwest wind around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows 30 to

40. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North wind around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

35 to 45. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 37 49 34 54 / 10 40 30 0

CAZ113-201400-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

254 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest wind

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the

evening. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest wind around 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

45 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers. Highs 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 42. Highs 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 42 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 42 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 37 50 32 54 / 10 40 20 0

