CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast
CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 6, 2019
_____
485 FPUS56 KEKA 071010
ZFPEKA
Zone Forecast Product for California
National Weather Service Eureka CA
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse
area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to
the point and click forecast on our webpage at:
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Monday.
CAZ101-080115-
Coastal Del Norte-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain. Windy. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 15 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows 50 to 60.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 40 to 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Lows 40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 51.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
55 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
54 to 64.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Crescent City 57 53 56 / 100 100 100
Klamath 61 56 59 / 100 100 100
$$
CAZ102-080115-
Del Norte Interior-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
In the valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At
higher elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. South wind 20 to 30 mph at
higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain. Windy. Near steady temperature around 50. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. South wind 20 to 25 mph
at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet overnight.
Lows 36 to 46. West wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs 47 to 62. Northwest wind
around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Lows 32 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 46 to 61.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 33 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow showers.
Highs 46 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
50 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gasquet 64 55 63 / 100 100 100
$$
CAZ103-080115-
Northern Humboldt Coast-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67. South
wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 49 to 59. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52. West wind
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
McKinleyville 63 53 60 / 70 100 100
Arcata 64 55 60 / 50 100 100
Eureka 62 54 59 / 50 100 90
Fortuna 62 53 59 / 50 90 90
$$
CAZ104-080115-
Southwestern Humboldt-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 52 to 62. South wind 10 to
20 mph in the valleys and south 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 5 to
15 mph in the valleys and south 15 to 30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. South wind up to 10 mph in the valleys and south 15 to
25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 41 to 51.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.
Highs 49 to 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 49.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 48 to 59. Lows 39 to 49.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 52 to 65.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Honeydew 58 52 60 / 90 100 100
$$
CAZ105-080115-
Northern Humboldt Interior-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 53 to 68. In the valleys,
south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,
south wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. South wind 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow level 5000 feet overnight.
Lows 36 to 46. West wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 61. Northwest
wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
49 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 46 to 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Orleans 67 55 64 / 90 100 100
Hoopa 67 55 65 / 70 100 100
Willow Creek 67 55 64 / 60 90 100
$$
CAZ106-080115-
Southern Humboldt Interior-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs 50 to 65. In the
valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher
elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet
overnight. Lows 37 to 47.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level
4000 to 4500 feet. Highs 46 to 61. Northwest wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.
Highs 49 to 64.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 44.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Garberville 62 54 63 / 70 90 100
$$
CAZ107-080115-
Northern Trinity-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in
the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 53 to 68. In the valleys, south wind
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation, south wind
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 51 to 66. South wind 20 to
25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers.
Snow level 6500 feet falling to 5000 feet overnight. Lows 31 to
41. West wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 50 to 65. Northwest wind
20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.
Highs 52 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows 28 to 38.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 28 to 38.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Trinity Center 54 46 57 / 90 90 100
Weaverville 60 49 62 / 70 80 100
$$
CAZ108-080115-
Southern Trinity-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs 50 to 65. In the
valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher
elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 42 to 52. South wind 20 to 30 mph
at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Snow level
5000 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 43. West wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs 45 to 60. Northwest
wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
30 to 40. Highs 48 to 63.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Highs 45 to 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow
showers. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 52 to 67.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hayfork 62 47 61 / 60 80 90
Ruth 56 46 57 / 80 90 100
$$
CAZ109-080115-
Mendocino Coast-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66. South
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain
showers overnight. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to
50. Highs 53 to 64.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Fort Bragg 63 56 63 / 40 80 100
Point Arena 58 53 58 / 50 60 80
$$
CAZ110-080115-
Northwestern Mendocino Interior-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 67. South wind 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 20 to 30 mph
at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 53 to 67. South wind 20 to 25 mph
at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 38 to 48.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
51 to 65. Northwest wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs
52 to 67.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 50 to 64. Lows 35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 57 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Leggett 62 55 61 / 80 90 100
Laytonville 57 51 58 / 70 90 100
Willits 61 51 61 / 50 80 100
$$
CAZ111-080115-
Northeastern Mendocino Interior-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 50 to 65. In the valleys,
south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher elevation,
south wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers
overnight. Lows 43 to 53. South wind 20 to 30 mph at higher
elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
South wind 20 to 25 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Snow level
5000 feet overnight. Lows 34 to 44. West wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow
level 4500 feet. Highs 48 to 63. Northwest wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs
51 to 66.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers and snow showers. Highs 46 to 61. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 54 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Covelo 63 52 62 / 60 80 100
$$
CAZ112-080115-
Southwestern Mendocino Interior-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67. In the
valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher
elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers likely overnight. Lows 48 to 58. South wind 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs 57 to 67. South wind 20 to 25 mph
at higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 52.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
56 to 66. Northwest wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to
48. Highs 56 to 67.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs
54 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 38 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Boonville 62 51 62 / 40 60 90
$$
CAZ113-080115-
Southeastern Mendocino Interior-
310 AM PDT Sun Apr 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 68. In the
valleys, south wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon. At higher
elevation, south wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then
rain showers likely overnight. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 20 to
30 mph at higher elevation.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 67. South wind 20 to 25 mph at
higher elevation.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 50. West
wind around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Slight chance of rain showers.
Highs 54 to 65. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to
47. Highs 54 to 68.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
rain showers. Highs 52 to 64. Lows 37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Ukiah 67 54 66 / 40 60 90
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather