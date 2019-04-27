CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019

_____

736 FPUS56 KEKA 270948

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-280100-

Coastal Del Norte-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

60 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

44 to 54. Highs 59 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 60 44 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 65 45 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-280100-

Del Norte Interior-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78. Northeast wind around 20 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

62 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to

75. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 76 44 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-280100-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71. North wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

59 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to

70. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 64 44 66 / 0 0 0

Arcata 64 45 65 / 0 0 0

Eureka 59 46 60 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 63 44 64 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-280100-

Southwestern Humboldt-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 62 to 77. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts at higher elevations to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. North wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows 38 to

48.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to

73. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 54 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 70 43 71 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-280100-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to

79. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 82 46 82 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 81 47 82 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 81 48 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-280100-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to

76. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 78 47 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-280100-

Northern Trinity-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Highs

70 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to

83. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 80 41 76 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 84 44 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-280100-

Southern Trinity-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to

79. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 82 43 79 / 0 0 0

Ruth 80 44 79 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ109-280100-

Mendocino Coast-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 73. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 74. Southwest

wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 71. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to

71. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 50 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 59 48 58 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-280100-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Highs

67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

80. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 78 50 76 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 78 47 76 / 0 0 0

Willits 79 47 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-280100-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to

79. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 82 50 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-280100-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

76. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 77 47 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-280100-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

248 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

80. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 85 50 82 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather