CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019

_____

008 FPUS56 KEKA 020943

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-030045-

Coastal Del Norte-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 74.

Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 57 46 62 / 0 0 0

Klamath 63 47 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-030045-

Del Norte Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 75 47 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-030045-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 49.

Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 71. Light winds becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to

69. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

57 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 62 43 67 / 0 0 0

Arcata 62 44 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 59 45 63 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 60 43 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-030045-

Southwestern Humboldt-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 69 42 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-030045-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 78 49 85 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 77 46 83 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 77 46 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-030045-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 74 43 78 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-030045-

Northern Trinity-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 73 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 76 41 80 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 80 41 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-030045-

Southern Trinity-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 78 40 82 / 0 0 0

Ruth 74 39 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-030045-

Mendocino Coast-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 71. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 74. North wind around 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 74. South wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

57 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 73. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 62 46 64 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 58 45 59 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-030045-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

64 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 82. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 74 45 76 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 74 42 77 / 0 0 0

Willits 74 42 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-030045-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 76 44 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-030045-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 82. Lows 44 to

54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 74 44 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-030045-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

243 AM PDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

68 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 81. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 80 46 82 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather