CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019

_____

371 FPUS56 KEKA 090905

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-100015-

Coastal Del Norte-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs 70 to 85. Northeast wind up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 72. South wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 68. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows

44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 69 52 67 / 0 0 0

Klamath 73 54 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-100015-

Del Norte Interior-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93. East wind around 20 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 89 60 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-100015-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

78. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78. East wind around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72. South wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 57 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 65 51 70 / 0 0 0

Arcata 65 50 71 / 0 0 0

Eureka 61 50 66 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 70 52 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-100015-

Southwestern Humboldt-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83. East wind around 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. South wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77. South wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 80 54 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-100015-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

77 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 94 57 95 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 93 56 91 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 92 55 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ106-100015-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 81. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 85 54 88 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-100015-

Northern Trinity-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers. Highs 68 to 83. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to

77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 83 50 84 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 89 51 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ108-100015-

Southern Trinity-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

74 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

71 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 86 50 85 / 0 0 0

Ruth 85 49 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ109-100015-

Mendocino Coast-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to

77. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81. North wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 73. South wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 59 to 73. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

58 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 60 51 67 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 52 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-100015-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 70 to 85.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 54 82 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 82 54 83 / 0 0 0

Willits 80 52 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ111-100015-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

70 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

69 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 86 55 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ112-100015-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

68 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Highs

65 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 51 79 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-100015-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

205 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 68 to 83.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to

55. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

61 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 86 54 86 / 0 0 0

