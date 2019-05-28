CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area.

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ101-290130-

Coastal Del Norte-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 59 to

69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 62 to 76.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 77. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 59 49 60 / 0 0 0

Klamath 65 51 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ102-290130-

Del Norte Interior-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows 49 to

59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 78 49 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ103-290130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and fog in the morning.

Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

59 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

60 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 63 48 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 61 50 64 / 0 0 0

Eureka 61 51 62 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 62 51 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ104-290130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 45 to 55. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 77. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 69 49 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ105-290130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88. Temperatures falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 84 52 87 / 0 0 10

Hoopa 80 51 83 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 80 52 83 / 0 0 10

CAZ106-290130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

65 to 80.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 73 to 88.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 75 49 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ107-290130-

Northern Trinity-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 93. Lows

45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 78 49 81 / 0 0 30

Weaverville 82 45 85 / 0 0 20

CAZ108-290130-

Southern Trinity-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows 50 to

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 80 46 84 / 0 0 10

Ruth 76 45 79 / 0 0 20

CAZ109-290130-

Mendocino Coast-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 59 to 71. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72. Northwest wind around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to

57. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

63 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 64 53 62 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 57 51 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ110-290130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 82.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 74 51 75 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 76 49 77 / 0 0 10

Willits 74 49 75 / 0 0 10

CAZ111-290130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

62. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 79 51 80 / 0 0 20

CAZ112-290130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning.

Highs 67 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 73 49 74 / 0 0 0

CAZ113-290130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

326 AM PDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs

69 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89.

Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 80 53 82 / 0 0 10

