CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

845 FPUS56 KEKA 271007

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ101-280115-

Coastal Del Norte-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs 55 to 65.

Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 53.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 69. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

59 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

60 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 55 48 57 / 20 0 0

Klamath 61 47 63 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ102-280115-

Del Norte Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 73.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 73 48 79 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ103-280115-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around 10 mph shifting to

the north overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 57 to

69. Northwest wind up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 71. North wind around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 58 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 58 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

Highs 59 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 44 64 / 10 0 0

Arcata 63 45 60 / 10 0 0

Eureka 64 47 61 / 10 0 0

Fortuna 65 46 62 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ104-280115-

Southwestern Humboldt-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 72. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 67 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 68 46 73 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ105-280115-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 75 50 82 / 10 0 0

Hoopa 74 46 80 / 10 0 0

Willow Creek 75 47 80 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ106-280115-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 72 43 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-280115-

Northern Trinity-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 81.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 77 to 92.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 71 46 77 / 10 0 0

Weaverville 77 39 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-280115-

Southern Trinity-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

54. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 73 37 80 / 0 0 0

Ruth 67 36 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-280115-

Mendocino Coast-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 78. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

Highs 63 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 61 49 60 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 55 50 60 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-280115-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

56. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 68 45 74 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 67 44 74 / 0 0 0

Willits 67 43 74 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-280115-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 72 42 76 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-280115-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 74.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 84. Lows

46 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 70 46 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-280115-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

307 AM PDT Thu Jun 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

58. Highs 72 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

73 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 75 49 80 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

