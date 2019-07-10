CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

Coastal Del Norte-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 74. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60.

South wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

73. Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 64 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to

76. Lows 50 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 55 64 / 20 10 0

Klamath 70 57 67 / 0 0 0

Del Norte Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 84.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 84 55 77 / 10 0 0

Northern Humboldt Coast-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 77. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61.

West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

73. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61. North

wind around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest

wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

51 to 61. Highs 61 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

50 to 60. Highs 61 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 75 55 69 / 0 0 0

Arcata 71 55 67 / 0 0 0

Eureka 70 56 65 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 73 56 69 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Humboldt-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 83. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 78 53 76 / 0 0 0

Northern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 89.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 50 to

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to

61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 89 59 91 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 88 56 89 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 88 58 90 / 0 0 0

Southern Humboldt Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 85.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog overnight. Lows 49 to

59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

71 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 81 54 82 / 0 0 0

Northern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 96.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99. Temperatures falling into the

upper 70s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to

60. Highs 87 to 102.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 97. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 88 57 92 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 94 51 96 / 0 0 0

Southern Trinity-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 88 48 91 / 0 0 0

Ruth 84 47 88 / 0 0 0

Mendocino Coast-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 80. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 81. Northwest

wind up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 51 to 61.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Northwest wind around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 85. Lows

50 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 66 to

81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 65 54 63 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 63 54 62 / 0 0 0

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 75 to

90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 80 55 83 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 82 54 85 / 0 0 0

Willits 80 50 84 / 0 0 0

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

75 to 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

64. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 52 to

62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 84 52 89 / 0 0 0

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

73 to 86.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of valley fog overnight. Lows

51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy valley fog in the morning. Highs

74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to

60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 79 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 81 53 84 / 0 0 0

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

313 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to

89.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

82 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 86 57 90 / 0 0 0

