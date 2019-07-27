CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast

CA Eureka CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019

_____

590 FPUS56 KEKA 271016

ZFPEKA

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Eureka CA

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

This is an average forecast over a large and geographically diverse

area. For a specific forecast for your location...please refer to

the point and click forecast on our webpage at:

www.weather.gov/eureka.

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ101-280130-

Coastal Del Norte-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

67 to 80. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to 76. North wind

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

65 to 76. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

65 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 65 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Crescent City 64 56 63 / 0 0 0

Klamath 70 58 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ102-280130-

Del Norte Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs 80 to 95.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows 54 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gasquet 93 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ103-280130-

Northern Humboldt Coast-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 66 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the early evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 79. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 76. North wind

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows 48 to 58. Highs 63 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog. Highs 64 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 65 to

78. Lows 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

McKinleyville 66 56 65 / 0 0 0

Arcata 67 56 66 / 0 0 0

Eureka 65 57 64 / 0 0 0

Fortuna 74 56 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ104-280130-

Southwestern Humboldt-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 84 to 99. North wind 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Windy. Lows 52 to

62. North wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts at higher elevations to

around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs 79 to

94. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 71 to 86. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 73 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Honeydew 85 54 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ105-280130-

Northern Humboldt Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91. Lows

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to

59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 92. Lows

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Orleans 100 64 99 / 0 0 0

Hoopa 99 59 96 / 0 0 0

Willow Creek 99 61 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ106-280130-

Southern Humboldt Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind around 20 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to

58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

75 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Garberville 98 56 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ107-280130-

Northern Trinity-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 84 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 94. Lows 50 to

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Trinity Center 104 62 103 / 0 0 0

Weaverville 101 56 101 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ108-280130-

Southern Trinity-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

80 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hayfork 102 53 101 / 0 0 0

Ruth 96 52 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ109-280130-

Mendocino Coast-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 90.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 62.

North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 89.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 50 to 60.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 82. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

49 to 59. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Fort Bragg 69 54 65 / 0 0 0

Point Arena 66 55 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ110-280130-

Northwestern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs 80 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Leggett 92 58 91 / 0 0 0

Laytonville 99 59 97 / 0 0 0

Willits 95 57 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ111-280130-

Northeastern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs 81 to

96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Covelo 101 60 98 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ112-280130-

Southwestern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Highs 74 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 49 to

59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

74 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog. Lows 50 to

60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 76 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Boonville 92 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ113-280130-

Southeastern Mendocino Interior-

316 AM PDT Sat Jul 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Ukiah 104 63 102 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather